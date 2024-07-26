^

Class opening postponed for 738 typhoon-hit schools

Cristina Chi
July 26, 2024
Class opening postponed for 738 typhoon-hit schools
Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara visits Masambong High School in Quezon City in the aftermath of Typhoon Carina on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Sonny Angara

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 738 public schools from four regions will push back the start of classes from July 29 to a later date due to the impact of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon, according to the Department of Education.

Data from DepEd's disaster risk reduction and management service shared on Friday show 246 schools were flooded during the onslaught of the typhoon-enhanced habagat, while at least 64 schools are currently being used as evacuation centers.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara earlier announced that while some schools need to delay their start of classes to finish cleaning up, he would not declare a blanket postponement of classes to allow schools with minimal to zero damage to proceed as scheduled.

The DepEd, however, will also not force schools that were devastated by the typhoon to push through with the school opening on Monday, Angara said.

The DepEd chief, in a post on X on Friday, cited data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) that shows students missed an estimated 53 teaching days out of the 180-day school year last school year, with weather-related events being the most prevalent factor.

"For those asking: why not cancel opening of classes for everyone... [Last] year students missed up to 53 class days out of the 180 day school year... [We] should take advantage of every day to learn because we don't want a repeat of the learning loss [which has already occurred]," the DepEd secretary and former EDCOM commissioner said.

As of July 25, the department said at least 90 schools have sustained damage from the typhoon and the seasonal monsoon, with the estimated cost of repair about P630 million.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in an ambush interview on Friday that his directive for DepEd is to "do everything" to proceed with the opening of classes.

"Hangga't maaari, open the schools, conduct classes. But there are areas na hindi talaga pwede (As much as possible, open the schools, conduct classes. But there are areas where this is not possible)," the president said.

School year 2024-2025 is set to begin on July 29 and end May 31 as part of DepEd's gradual revert to the traditional June-March academic calendar.

Angara assumed the position of education secretary on July 22 after a formal turnover ceremony with Vice President Sara Duterte on July 19.

Carina, now known as Gaemi, exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, but state weather bureau PAGASA said moderate to intense rainfall can still persist in areas in Luzon until the weekend due to the southwest monsoon.

The combined effects of the typhoon and habagat left 14 dead and impacted at least 1.3 million people, based on the latest situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Friday. — with reports by Jean Mangaluz

