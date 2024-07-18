^

Headlines

Alice Guo, Guo Hua Ping on immigration lookout bulletin

Louella Desiderio, Ghio Ong, Evelyn Macairan, Sheila Crisostomo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 11:18am
Alice Guo, Guo Hua Ping on immigration lookout bulletin
This photo shows Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and the passport of a certain "Guo Hua Ping," both of whom Sen. Risa Hontiveros said shares the same fingerprint, based on the National Bureau of Investigation's analysis.
Sen. Risa Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — The names Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping have both been placed in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin (ILBO), the Bureau of Immigration said Wednesday.

“Both Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping’s names are included in the ILBO,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said after Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian stated that suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo might have left the country using her Chinese passport.

But he also said that information from the BI reportedly showed that the beleaguered mayor is still in the country.

When asked if Guo might have left the country through the south, using the “backdoor,” or if she had taken advantage of the country’s porous borders, Sandoval said that question should be directed to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine Navy.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier confirmed that Mayor Guo and Guo Hua Ping are the same person.

Last July 13, the Senate issued warrants of arrest against Guo and seven others, namely Sheila Leal Guo, Wesley Leal Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Seimen Guo and her suspected mother Wen Yi Lin, as well as Dennis Cunanan and Nancy Gamo. The respondents have been called to appear at the next committee hearing set on July 29.

The warrant against Guo was issued after she failed to attend the hearing called by the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality.

Gamo, the accountant of Mayor Guo, had been arrested. She will stay in the Senate until the resumption of the Senate’s inquiry into the raided POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac. 

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Business groups back total ban on POGOs

Business groups back total ban on POGOs

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Business groups yesterday expressed support for a total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators, which are being linked...
Headlines
fbtw
With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
With Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s whereabouts still unknown, the Supreme Court has asked Sen. Risa Hontiveros’...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China set up presidential hotline on South China Sea

Philippines, China set up presidential hotline on South China Sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and China have signed an agreement raising to the highest level the officials who may use an emergency hotline...
Headlines
fbtw
VP: &lsquo;Designated survivor&rsquo; neither a joke nor bomb threat

VP: ‘Designated survivor’ neither a joke nor bomb threat

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
After her remarks about skipping President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address were construed as a threat by some quarters,...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) is against bills seeking a total ban of online gaming sites, PAGCOR chair Alejandro...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carpio: File new arbitration case vs China

Carpio: File new arbitration case vs China

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Philippines should file another arbitration case against China, this time after Beijing objected to Manila’s claim...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec chief won&rsquo;t resign

Comelec chief won’t resign

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia will not step down from his post amid bribery allegations concerning the purchase...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila ranked 5th riskiest city for tourists

Manila ranked 5th riskiest city for tourists

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Manila has been named among the five riskiest cities for tourists by Forbes Advisor, a global platform dedicated to helping...
Headlines
fbtw

Sara’s trust, approval ratings higher than Marcos Jr. – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The approval and trust ratings of Vice President Sara Duterte remained higher than those of President Marcos, according to a survey conducted by Pulse Asia last month.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with