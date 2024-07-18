Alice Guo, Guo Hua Ping on immigration lookout bulletin

This photo shows Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and the passport of a certain "Guo Hua Ping," both of whom Sen. Risa Hontiveros said shares the same fingerprint, based on the National Bureau of Investigation's analysis.

MANILA, Philippines — The names Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping have both been placed in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin (ILBO), the Bureau of Immigration said Wednesday.

“Both Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping’s names are included in the ILBO,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said after Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian stated that suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo might have left the country using her Chinese passport.

But he also said that information from the BI reportedly showed that the beleaguered mayor is still in the country.

When asked if Guo might have left the country through the south, using the “backdoor,” or if she had taken advantage of the country’s porous borders, Sandoval said that question should be directed to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine Navy.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier confirmed that Mayor Guo and Guo Hua Ping are the same person.

Last July 13, the Senate issued warrants of arrest against Guo and seven others, namely Sheila Leal Guo, Wesley Leal Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Seimen Guo and her suspected mother Wen Yi Lin, as well as Dennis Cunanan and Nancy Gamo. The respondents have been called to appear at the next committee hearing set on July 29.

The warrant against Guo was issued after she failed to attend the hearing called by the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality.

Gamo, the accountant of Mayor Guo, had been arrested. She will stay in the Senate until the resumption of the Senate’s inquiry into the raided POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac.