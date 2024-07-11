^

Headlines

Sara to skip Marcos' third SONA, assigns herself 'designated survivor'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 1:21pm
Sara to skip Marcos' third SONA, assigns herself 'designated survivor'
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) stands beside Vice President Sara Duterte (L) in a traditional dress after he delivered his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on July 25, 2022.
Aaron Favila / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of speculation, Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed Thursday that she will snub President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (SONA), the first time she has done so since the start of their terms. 

"No, I will not attend the SONA. I am appointing myself as the designated survivor," Duterte said in an ambush interview at the sidelines of an event in Davao City.

In the United States, a designated survivor is a person in the presidential line of succession who is deliberately kept separate from others during big events to ensure someone survives to assume the presidency in case of a disaster. 

The Philippines follows the constitutional line of succession to the presidency, where if the president is unable to fulfill their duties, the vice president assumes office, followed by the Senate president and the speaker of the House of Representatives. 

House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco said that he has yet to receive a formal notification from Duterte about her attendance on July 22.

Duterte was also absent in the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 on July 9, where Marcos delivered a speech. Later, Department of Education Spokesperson Michael Poa said Duterte instead opted to visit injured student-athletes at a hospital to "boost their morale."

The Palarong Pambansa opening event marks one of the last engagements Duterte has as DepEd chief, a position she resigned on June 19. Marcos said his former 2022 election running-mate did not provide a reason for her resignation and merely asked "not to talk about it."

Around two months before Duterte's resignation, Marcos dismissed lawmakers' calls for Duterte to be replaced as education secretary, saying instead that he would only replace his Cabinet secretaries if they "don't do their jobs properly." 

The Marcos and Duterte families and their allies have been publicly at odds since 2023 after Congress rejected the vice president's request for confidential and intelligence funds, on top of apparent disagreements over Marcos' approach to China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. 

At one point, former president Rodrigo Duterte and Marcos publicly accused each other of misusing illegal substances. First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has also admitted that she and the vice president are no longer on good terms due to the vice president's attendance at the public rallies held by Duterte's supporters against Marcos.

vuukle comment

MARCOS

SARA DUTERTE

SONA 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy may already be in China, his lawyer said yesterday, even as President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
China carrier strike group in Philippines waters, AFP confirms

China carrier strike group in Philippines waters, AFP confirms

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed concern yesterday over the reported deployment of a Chinese naval carrier strike...
Headlines
fbtw
Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO &ndash; PAGCOR chief

Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO – PAGCOR chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque was the ex-Cabinet official who tried to facilitate the grant of a license to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Patay out as Davao City police chief

Patay out as Davao City police chief

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 14 hours ago
The Davao City Police Office saw not one, not two, but three chiefs holding post in just one day.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on San Miguel Holdings Corp. to finish the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension...
Headlines
fbtw
Garcia to AMLC: Probe &lsquo;P1 billion offshore accounts&rsquo;

Garcia to AMLC: Probe ‘P1 billion offshore accounts’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate “baseless...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo runs to SC; Senate arrest order looms

Guo runs to SC; Senate arrest order looms

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
The camp of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo yesterday asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from summoning her as a...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: No TRO vs rice tariff cut

SC: No TRO vs rice tariff cut

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
The Supreme Court did not issue a temporary restraining order against Executive Order 62, which reduced the tariffs on imported...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines elected to host climate fund board

Philippines elected to host climate fund board

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Philippines has been elected to host the Loss and Damage Fund Board, the body that manages funds for climate change mitigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with