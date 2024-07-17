^

Marcos’ approval, trust ratings slide; Sara Duterte keeps high score

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 11:45am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte react while attending Brigada Eskwela, an education-event of the Office of the Vice President on August 14, 2023 in Manila.
OVP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s performance and trust ratings dropped in a new survey from Pulse Asia released on Wednesday.

Marcos scored a 53% approval rating for his performance as of June— a two-point slide from his 55% rating in March. His trust ratings also fell by 5%, going from 57% in March down to 52% in June.

In the same survey, Vice President Sara Duterte fared better in both categories.

After her split from Marcos’ Cabinet, Duterte’s performance approval ratings increased by two points, going from 67% in March to 69% in June. The vice president’s trust ratings remained the same at 71% for May and June.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez scored the lowest ratings both in terms of performance and trust, with both of his performance approval and trust ratings a mere 35% in June. This is still an increase from his May rating, which was 31%.

While the Senate President position is typically included in the survey, Senate President Francis Escudero was only included in the trust survey. Escudero had only taken over the top senate post from Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri in May.

The newly-installed Senate president had a trust rating of 69% in June.

The survey was taken from June 17 to 24, with 2,400 respondents across Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Pulse Asia said that the survey had an error margin of ± 2%. .

Reading the data. According to Pulse Asia, a key development during the survey-taking was Duterte’s resignation from the top post at the Department of Education and from her role as co-vice-chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Another major issue that took place during the survey was Escudero’s takeover of the Senate leadership, as well as the Philippine Navy’s June 17 faceoff with the Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea. Malacañang initially said the incident could have been a “misunderstanding” but appeared to change its assessment when Marcos visited the Western Command in Palawan.

Leap in Metro Manila. Marcos’ performance ratings significantly increased in the National Capital Region (NCR) by 14%, with a 2% increase in Visayas while his performance ratings in Mindanao fell by 2%. Despite northern Luzon being the Marcos’ clan’s bailiwick, his performance approval ratings largely fell across Balance Luzon (areas outside of Metro Manila) by 9%.

It should be noted that Marcos’ performance approval ratings did not necessarily turn into disapproval. The survey indicated an uptick among those undecided on him, going from 25% in March to 29% in June.

It was Marcos’ distrust ratings that showed a significant increase, with respondents shifting from trust or undecided to distrust. Marcos’ distrust rating now stands at 21%, a 6% increase from 15% in March.  

Like his performance ratings drop, his trust ratings also fell by 9% in Balance Luzon and slid down 3% in Mindanao, but they were retained in Visayas and increased in NCR by 4%.

Gaining ground. For Duterte, performance approval rating increased across all areas except Balance Luzon, which fell by 7%. Balance Luzon’s trust in Duterte also fell by 6%, while her trust ratings increased in NCR, Visayas and Mindanao.

