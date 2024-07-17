^

With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

Cecille Suerte Felipe - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 9:20am
With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings
Sen. Risa Hontiveros resumes the probe on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s alleged involvement in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations on May 22, 2024.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — With Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s whereabouts still unknown, the Supreme Court (SC) has asked Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ panel to comment on the petition of Guo seeking to stop the senators from summoning her as a resource person in the probe on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

According to SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting, the SC gave the committee 10 days from notice to file its comment.

Guo earlier filed before the SC a petition for certiorari, with prayer for annulment of subpoena and temporary restraining order against her being required to appear as a resource person in the Senate.

In her 78-page petition for certiorari, Guo asked the High Court to annul the subpoena issued by the Senate panel.

She argued that the Senate committee committed grave abuse of discretion, amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction, when it subjected her to “public persecution and humiliation, disregarding her Constitutional rights.”

The mayor’s right to presumption of innocence and due process were likewise violated as she was already branded, called and concluded to be a “liar,” “spy” and a “POGO operator,” the petition claimed, citing the opening remarks of Hontiveros in one of the hearings.

The petition also pointed out the hearings focused on Guo’s personal life, which are “totally unrelated, unconnected and unassociated with the pending resolutions subject of the public hearing.”

“As a result, she was asked and forced to divulge matters of her private life, childhood, love life and personal businesses to the public under the pain of contempt,” it read.

Guo’s lawyer Stephen David previously said the Senate hearings have left the mayor “traumatized.” — Janvic Mateo, Jose Rodel Clapano

ALICE GUO

POGO

RISA HONTIVEROS

SUPREME COURT
