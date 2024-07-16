Dengue cases up by 19% in first half of 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported a 19% increase in dengue cases during the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023.

From January to June 29, the DOH said it recorded 90,119 dengue cases, up from the 75,968 cases reported in the same period last year.

The department noted, however, that there were fewer fatalities this year. A total of 233 patients died from dengue during the first half of the year, lower than the 291 recorded in the same period in 2023.

The DOH also observed a 30% increase in the number of dengue cases after the start of the rainy season. From 6,323 cases reported last May 19 to June 1 (start of the rainy season), 8,246 cases were reported nationwide last June 2 to June 15.

The rainy season creates ideal breeding conditions for the dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito, the health agency explained.

While recent weeks have seen a leveling off in cases, seven regions remain on high alert due to the spike in the six weeks before June 29. These are the National Capital Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region and Central Luzon.

“With rain comes the rise of Dengue. We know what works, and that is to kill mosquitoes. Protect loved ones too through clothing and mosquito repellants,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said in a news release. "Do not self-medicate; ask your doctor or nearby clinic if you have dengue."

The DOH reiterated its reminder for the public to follow the "4s" strategy to prevent dengue in their communities: search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds; self-protect using insect repellent and long clothes; seek a consultation with a doctor if feeling sick; support fogging or spraying in hotspot areas.