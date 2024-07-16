^

Headlines

Dengue cases up by 19% in first half of 2024

Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 5:36pm
Dengue cases up by 19% in first half of 2024
Photo from Pixabay shows a mosquito.
Pixabay via 41330

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported a 19% increase in dengue cases during the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023.

From January to June 29, the DOH said it recorded 90,119 dengue cases, up from the 75,968 cases reported in the same period last year.

The department noted, however, that there were fewer fatalities this year. A total of 233 patients died from dengue during the first half of the year, lower than the 291 recorded in the same period in 2023.

The DOH also observed a 30% increase in the number of dengue cases after the start of the rainy season. From 6,323 cases reported last May 19 to June 1 (start of the rainy season), 8,246 cases were reported nationwide last June 2 to June 15.

The rainy season creates ideal breeding conditions for the dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito, the health agency explained.

While recent weeks have seen a leveling off in cases, seven regions remain on high alert due to the spike in the six weeks before June 29. These are the National Capital Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region and Central Luzon.

“With rain comes the rise of Dengue. We know what works, and that is to kill mosquitoes. Protect loved ones too through clothing and mosquito repellants,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said in a news release. "Do not self-medicate; ask your doctor or nearby clinic if you have dengue."

The DOH reiterated its reminder for the public to follow the "4s" strategy to prevent dengue in their communities: search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds; self-protect using insect repellent and long clothes; seek a consultation with a doctor if feeling sick; support fogging or spraying in hotspot areas.

vuukle comment

DENGUE

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH

HEALTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Not just 200, but up to 1,200 foreigners believed to be Chinese nationals obtained Philippine birth certificates through late...
Headlines
fbtw
Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday drew more connections between Philippine Offshore and Gaming Operations (POGOs) and Pharmally...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility may develop into a typhoon and another cloud cluster outside...
Headlines
fbtw
Top U.S. military official arrives in Philippines, to visit EDCA site

Top U.S. military official arrives in Philippines, to visit EDCA site

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Charles Brown Jr., chair of the joint U.S. military chiefs, arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday and is set to visit one...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW suffers cyber attack; online OFW services put on hold

DMW suffers cyber attack; online OFW services put on hold

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) online systems are temporarily unavailable following a ransomware attack, said the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA: Rain showers expected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

PAGASA: Rain showers expected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said that an LPA was located 310 kilometers east northeast of Davao City.
Headlines
fbtw
Satur, Castro convicted for endangering Lumad children

Satur, Castro convicted for endangering Lumad children

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, former Bayan Muna representative Satur Ocampo and 11 others...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump heads to convention; slay try motive, security probed

Trump heads to convention; slay try motive, security probed

19 hours ago
Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Monday as the star of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee – a...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyer advises Guo to surrender

Lawyer advises Guo to surrender

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Saying she cannot hide forever, a lawyer for suspended Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has advised her to surrender to the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOF defends utilization of PhilHealth P89.9 billion funds

DOF defends utilization of PhilHealth P89.9 billion funds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
Utilizing excess funds of state-run corporations is a more prudent fiscal option for the government than borrowing, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with