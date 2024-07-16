FULL LIST: 2024 Shari’ah Bar exams passers

This file photo taken April 13, 2022 shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court Associate Justice and 2024 Shari’ah Bar chair Maria Filomena Singh on Tuesday noon announced the results of the 2024 Shari’ah Bar examinations (SBE).

A total of 183 takers successfully passed the Shari'ah Bar examinations with a 21.45% passing rate.

This year’s passing rate is lower than the last SBE in 2022 with a 29.66% passing rate.

This year, 991 candidates applied to take the exams for Islamic Law but only 887 took the exams.

However, out of all the participants, only 843 examinees completed the exams.

This marks the highest number of participants for the SBE since its inception in 1983.

The SBE was held on April 28 and May 2 at two local testing centers: Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City and the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City.

The next SBE will take place in 2025 and will be presided over by Associate Justice Antonio T. Kho Jr.

The list of successful examinees can be viewed online through the SC’s official channels.

Below is the list of the top 10 passers and the complete list of successful Bar examinees:

Top 10 passers

List of successful Shari’ah Bar examinees