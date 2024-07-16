^

Fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur under probe

Mark Ernest Villeza - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 9:07am
Under the bill, a “birth certificate certified and issued by the PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority) shall not expire and shall be considered valid at any time.”
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as part of its investigation on the reported 200 falsified birth certificates issued in Davao del Sur.

In a statement issued on Monday, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said he has requested the NBI for the names and other details associated with the 200 falsified birth certificates issued by the Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur local civil registry.

The BI has also requested information from the PSA on all Filipinos who availed themselves of late registration to get their birth certificates.

He added that they would cross-check the data to verify if these individuals were issued or had used Philippine passports.

The BI has been raising concerns about the presence of “fake Filipinos” since holding at least 10 foreign nationals pretending to be Filipinos and possessing fraudulently acquired Philippine documents last year.

Last week alone, the BI said it intercepted four cases of fraudulently acquired Philippine citizenship.

“Once they present themselves as a Filipino, they are already removed from the purview of the BI which monitors foreigners. Apart from this, they are able to present layers and layers of Philippine documents, all original, pushing for their claim,” Tansingco said.

He said that foreigners were able to acquire numerous Philippine documents after illegally acquiring foundational documents such as birth certificates.

He added that such documents can be used by foreign nationals involved in terrorism, heinous crimes or fraud.

It would also imply that illegal aliens may end up being able to vote, or assimilate themselves in the society while conducting their illegal activities. — Diana Lhyd Suelto, Cecille Suerte Felipe

