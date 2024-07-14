More lawmakers decry ‘designated survivor’

MANILA, Philippines — Senators from the two-member minority bloc slammed Vice President Sara Duterte for her remarks that she is appointing herself a “designated survivor.”

Duterte’s reference to the Netflix show – about a Cabinet secretary thrust into the US presidency after an attack in the Capitol during the State of the Union Address – did not sit well with the minority senators.

Duterte’s remark implied that she would benefit in case of an attack in the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), which Duterte said she would not attend since resigning from the Cabinet.

“It is such a tasteless joke. Whatever it means – if it is a threat – it is definitely an irresponsible, reckless statement from the second highest official of the land,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in Filipino in a dwIZ interview yesterday.

Hontiveros added the Vice President should set a good example to the country by respecting her fellow government officials even after her falling-out with the Marcos administration.

For his part, Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III criticized Duterte for mixing “showbiz” with politics by referencing the Netflix political thriller.

“The Vice President really is the designated successor. But she shouldn’t have used the show as a joke in the context of the SONA,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel said he has filed a bill seeking to clarify the presidential line of succession in case of a “rare scenario” that the country’s highest officials get wiped out in a terrorist attack.

“We pray of course that it does not happen. But we should anticipate it and make plans for the country,” he added.

House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe on Saturday expressed his deep concern and surprise on the statement of the Vice President that she had appointed herself as the country’s “designated survivor.”

Dalipe said this could reflect badly on her as a lawyer and as a member of the Bar.

“To begin with, nowhere in our 1987 Constitution is it stated that the Vice President has the authority or power to appoint herself, or anyone else, for that matter. Furthermore, the term ‘designated survivor’ is not found in any of our statutes,” he emphasized.

“The authority to appoint is exclusively vested in our President, who makes appointments ranging from Cabinet members to directors of government agencies,” he added.

In a chance interview with reporters on Wednesday about her plans on the SONA, Duterte remarked, “No, I will not attend the SONA. I’m appointing myself as the ‘designated survivor’.”

Dalipe said under the 1987 Constitution, line of succession among the country’s highest elected officials is clearly stipulated.

According to Section 8, Article 7 of the 1987 Constitution, the vice president ascends to the presidency in the event of the president’s death, incapacity, resignation or removal, serving the unexpired term, as exemplified by Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s succession following Joseph Estrada’s ouster in 2001.

This line of succession proceeds from the Senate president to the speaker of the House.

“The Vice President’s statement is deeply concerning because the term ‘designated survivor’ originates from a Korean and an American Netflix series about a government being completely wiped out in a terror attack orchestrated by those seeking to seize power,” Dalipe remarked.