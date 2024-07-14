^

Headlines

More lawmakers decry ‘designated survivor’

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
July 14, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Senators from the two-member minority bloc slammed Vice President Sara Duterte for her remarks that she is appointing herself a “designated survivor.”

Duterte’s reference to the Netflix show – about a Cabinet secretary thrust into the US presidency after an attack in the Capitol during the State of the Union Address – did not sit well with the minority senators.

Duterte’s remark implied that she would benefit in case of an attack in the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), which Duterte said she would not attend since resigning from the Cabinet.

“It is such a tasteless joke. Whatever it means – if it is a threat – it is definitely an irresponsible, reckless statement from the second highest official of the land,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in Filipino in a dwIZ interview yesterday.

Hontiveros added the Vice President should set a good example to the country by respecting her fellow government officials even after her falling-out with the Marcos administration.

For his part, Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III criticized Duterte for mixing “showbiz” with politics by referencing the Netflix political thriller.

“The Vice President really is the designated successor. But she shouldn’t have used the show as a joke in the context of the SONA,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel said he has filed a bill seeking to clarify the presidential line of succession in case of a “rare scenario” that the country’s highest officials get wiped out in a terrorist attack.

“We pray of course that it does not happen. But we should anticipate it and make plans for the country,” he added.

House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe on Saturday expressed his deep concern and surprise on the statement of the Vice President that she had appointed herself as the country’s “designated survivor.”

Dalipe said this could reflect badly on her as a lawyer and as a member of the Bar.

“To begin with, nowhere in our 1987 Constitution is it stated that the Vice President has the authority or power to appoint herself, or anyone else, for that matter. Furthermore, the term ‘designated survivor’ is not found in any of our statutes,” he emphasized.

“The authority to appoint is exclusively vested in our President, who makes appointments ranging from Cabinet members to directors of government agencies,” he added.

In a chance interview with reporters on Wednesday about her plans on the SONA, Duterte remarked, “No, I will not attend the SONA. I’m appointing myself as the ‘designated survivor’.”

Dalipe said under the 1987 Constitution, line of succession among the country’s highest elected officials is clearly stipulated.

According to Section 8, Article 7 of the 1987 Constitution, the vice president ascends to the presidency in the event of the president’s death, incapacity, resignation or removal, serving the unexpired term, as exemplified by Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s succession following Joseph Estrada’s ouster in 2001.

This line of succession proceeds from the Senate president to the speaker of the House.

“The Vice President’s statement is deeply concerning because the term ‘designated survivor’ originates from a Korean and an American Netflix series about a government being completely wiped out in a terror attack orchestrated by those seeking to seize power,” Dalipe remarked.

vuukle comment

SONA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China rejects 2016 arbitral ruling, calls for dialogue with Philippines

China rejects 2016 arbitral ruling, calls for dialogue with Philippines

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 7 hours ago
On the eighth anniversary of the landmark 2016 arbitral award favoring the Philippines in the South China Sea conflict, China...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines logs over 3 million tourist arrivals in first half of 2024

Philippines logs over 3 million tourist arrivals in first half of 2024

By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Thursday reported that the international visitor arrivals of the country reached over three million...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines eyes &lsquo;Taylor Swift concert-ready&rsquo; stadium in Clark completed by 2028

Philippines eyes ‘Taylor Swift concert-ready’ stadium in Clark completed by 2028

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Clark International Airport and Corp., the developer of Clark aviation complex, on Friday said that it is planning to build...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate issues arrest orders vs Alice Guo, several others

Senate issues arrest orders vs Alice Guo, several others

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 14 hours ago
After skipping the Senate investigation into the alleged criminal activities of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs),...
Headlines
fbtw
No place to hide: World gets smaller for Quiboloy

No place to hide: World gets smaller for Quiboloy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The world of alleged human trafficker and sex offender Apollo Quiboloy is getting smaller as authorities have vowed to exhaust...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&nbsp;2 &lsquo;fake&rsquo; Pinoys nabbed at NAIA

 2 ‘fake’ Pinoys nabbed at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 35 minutes ago
Two women suspected to be Chinese but bearing Philippine passports and birth certificates were arrested on Wednesday at the...
Headlines
fbtw

PCG hits mockery of arbitral ruling

By Ghio Ong | 35 minutes ago
Deluded into believing that its military and economic might “can make its actions right,” China continues its “blatant disregard” for the 2016 arbitral ruling that nullified its vast sea claims...
Headlines
fbtw
La Ni&ntilde;a likely to develop later this year &ndash; Pagasa

La Niña likely to develop later this year – Pagasa

By Romina Cabrera | 35 minutes ago
La Niña has a 70 percent chance of forming between August and October, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Government observes growth in tourism spending, investments in 2023

Government observes growth in tourism spending, investments in 2023

By Ghio Ong | 35 minutes ago
The government saw a surge in spending by tourists within the Philippines, as well as investments and spending by the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with