China rejects 2016 arbitral ruling, calls for dialogue with Philippines

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 4:48pm
This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows Filipino fishermen aboard their wooden boats (middle L and 2nd L) and Philippine Fisheries and Aquatic Resources personnel aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat (foreground C) sailing past a Chinese coast guard ship (top) near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — On the eighth anniversary of the landmark 2016 arbitral award favoring the Philippines in the South China Sea conflict, China firmly dismissed the ruling, describing it as "illegal, null and void." 

The statement follows the commemoration of the ruling by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on July 12, which reasserted the award's final and binding nature.

In a statement released on Saturday via X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese Embassy in Manila accused the Philippines of breaching "common understandings with China on resolving the disputes in the South China Sea through consultation and negotiation."

It argued that the arbitral tribunal exceeded its jurisdiction, delivering an "illegitimate ruling."

"The award thus rendered is illegal, null and void. China does not accept or recognize it, and will never accept any claim or action thereon," the statement read. 

The Philippines was also accused of joining the small circle of the West, including the US, in "ganging up against China," a strategy that isolates Manila and escalates regional tensions, according to the Chinese Embassy.

It also questioned the validity of the arbitral award under international law, saying that the advisory opinion issued by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) "focuses on climate change response and marine environment protection, and does not cover issues of territorial and maritime disputes or the validity of arbitral award on the South China Sea."

"Any effort to mislead the public by hyping up the arbitration will fail, and is even less likely to morph the null and void award into something legal," the Chinese Embassy said.

"Such attempts will never weaken China’s firm resolve to defend our territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests," it added.

Despite opposition to the arbitral award, China expressed its readiness to collaborate with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to manage maritime disputes and maintain stability in the South China Sea. 

"We hope the Philippine[s] side will honor its commitments, stop citing and hyping up the illegal award and get back onto the right track of bilateral negotiation for settling the disputes at an early date," the Chinese Embassy said.

The US and its allies were also urged "to refrain from making statements and taking actions that disrupt regional peace and stability, and stop being a trouble maker in the South China Sea." 

China considers almost the entire South China Sea, including waters referred to by the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea, to be its territorial waters.

The Philippines filed a case against China in 2013, and three years later, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of Manila, declaring China's extensive claims had no legal basis.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
