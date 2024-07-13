Government allocates P1 billion for green spaces among LGUs

The DBM recently launched the Green Green Green Program under the Local Government Support Fund with an allocation of P1.055 billion under the 2024 budget.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget Management (DBM) has earmarked P1 billion for a new program that will promote green spaces and active mobility in local governments in the country.

The program is designed to support local governments in promoting green open spaces and infrastructure projects for active mobility.

It also aims to develop greener, more vibrant and well-connected public open spaces, fostering an active lifestyle and helping enhance the overall wellness of a community.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the program will not only improve infrastructure but will also help in addressing the impacts of climate change.

The program will benefit 80 LGUs composed of 38 cities and municipalities in Luzon and 21 each in the Visayas and Mindanao.

This funding will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, repair or improvement of green open spaces, including public and municipal parks and plazas.

It will likewise facilitate infrastructure projects such as bicycle lanes, bike racks, elevated or at-grade pedestrian footpaths, walkways, sports facilities and recreational trails for various communities.

Based on the DBM guidelines, all projects to be funded under the program should conform to acceptable design concepts, environmental principles and safety requirements.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government will also monitor and evaluate how LGUs implement projects funded by the program. The list of projects will be given by DBM.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority acting Chairman Romando Artes declared the agency’s support for the Green Green Green Program, which he said “aligns perfectly with the (MMDA’s) mission to enhance the quality of urban living.”

He also declared the MMDA would set aside an additional P200-million “supplemental fund for the 17 Metro Manila LGUs for the Green Green Green program.”

“These additional resources, on top of the program, will enable LGUs to incorporate innovative technologies in greening initiatives such as rainwater harvesting systems and other advancements that will significantly improve the sustainability of their respective projects,” Artes said.