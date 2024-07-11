Makabayan bloc to field 12-member Senate slate

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc will field a full 12-member senatorial slate in the 2025 elections, its representatives announced on Thursday, who also expressed willingness to work with non-Makabayan candidates with a "strong track record in standing up for the people."

Branding themselves the "oposisyon ng bayan" (opposition of the people or the nation), the Makabayan coalition said its candidates will push for a comprehensive national program that will ensure progress for all, respect for human rights and national sovereignty.

The Makabayan coalition is made up of five progressive partylists, namely the ACT Teachers partylist, Gabriela Women's party, Kabataan partylist, Bayan Muna partylist and Anakpawis. The first three have incumbent representatives in the House of Representatives, and the coalition has never won a Senate seat.

"Hindi sila mula sa angkan ng mga mayayaman o mga dinastiya sa pulitika. Hindi kurap, hindi tagapagtanggol ng interes ng ilan. Maipagmamalaki namin na mula sila sa hanay ng mga manggagawa, magsasaka, kababaihan, kabataan, mangingisda, katutubo at ibang sektor na matagal nang tinatanggalan ng boses sa kongreso," the Makabayan bloc said in a statement read during the press conference.

(They do not come from wealthy clans or political dynasties. They are not corrupt, nor are they defenders of the interests of a few. We are proud that they come from the ranks of workers, farmers, women, youth, fishermen, indigenous peoples, and other sectors that have long been deprived of a voice in Congress.)

The group said it has chosen Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers), House deputy minority leader, to be its first senatorial candidate, while other nominees will be announced "soon" after its deliberations.

Former Bayan Muna representative and lawyer Neri Colmenares said Makabayan will prioritize candidates from its member organizations first but remains open discussing with individual candidates who align with the group's platform and views on issues.

Former ACT Teachers representative Antonio Tinio said that while they have not discussed their plans with other opposition figures, specifically former senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino, along with human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, he added that they remain open to having formal talks with them as "part of the process."

Meanwhile, when asked whether the coalition can bet on a "united opposition" to join forces in the 2025 elections, former Gabriela Women's Party representative Liza Masa said there are certain parties falsely portraying themselves as the opposition.

"Alam natin sa so-called opposition ay may opposition na hindi tunay. Kahit sabihing oposisyon sila, dala nila ang mga plataporma at panukalang batas na nagsisilbi sa dominant class, mayayaman, at panginoong maylupa," Masa said. "Halimbawa, meron ba sa opposition parties na nagdala talaga ng tunay na repormang agraryo?"

(We know that in the so-called opposition, there are those who are not truly the opposition. Even if they claim to be the opposition, they carry platforms and legislative proposals that serve the dominant class, the wealthy, and the landlords. For example, have any of the opposition parties really pushed for genuine agrarian reform?)

While former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque previously tagged Vice President Sara Duterte as the "new opposition," Colmenares said this label lacks credibility.

Colmenares, who serves as one the counsels for the victims of former President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war before the International Criminal Court, said issues like human rights, charter change, and the West Philippine Sea expose the Dutertes' true track record.

"Yan na nga ang problema kay Duterte at kanilang subordinates. Noong panahon nila, tahimik lahat on China. In fact maraming opisyal ngayon ang nagsasalita at nagtatapang tapangan on China pero noong panahon ni [Duterte] tahimik," Colmenares said.

"Kami ang consistent. Hindi kami bumibiitiw sa prinsipyo at plataporma ng mamamamayang Pilipino. Anumang administrasyon, [kami ay] opposition sa anti-people policies ng gobyerno," he added.

(We are consistent. We do not waver from the principles and platform of the Filipino people. Regardless of the administration, we are opposition to anti-people policies of the government.)