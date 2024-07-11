^

Headlines

Every prison death to be autopsied, DOJ vows

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 4:35pm
Every prison death to be autopsied, DOJ vows
This file photo taken on September 29, 2018 shows inmates sitting on the floor of Saint Dimas chapel during an anti-drug and contraband inspection at the Manila City Jail.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has moved to stem more than 4,000 deaths in the prison system by signing a declaration on Thursday vowing to enhance investigation procedures.

The agreement, co-signed with the University of the Philippines Manila and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, aims to conduct autopsies on all deaths in facilities run by the Bureau of Corrections as part of a new set of protocols.

Autopsies will be conducted not only when family members suspect foul play as the cause of death of their relatives who were PDLs, or persons deprived of liberty, Gregorio Catapang Jr., the bureau chief, said on the sidelines of the signing event.

UP Manila, represented by forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun, will handle the autopsies while the UNODC will provide technical assistance.

The corrections bureau has registered 4,636 deaths of PDLs from 2020 to June 30, 2024, according to data from the DOJ. Of these, 487 deaths were registered from January 1 to June 2024.

Inmate deaths 'preventable'

For Fortun, such deaths could have been avoided if healthcare were the given an emphasis.

"It's a health concern... we should not only be looking for foul play, [but asking] are there preventable deaths among these?" she said, speaking at the event in mixed Filipino and English.

"We should come up with better healthcare for PDLs. It's not just because you're institutionalized, you're a prisoner, the society forgets about you," she explained.

Fortun also said there should be proper procedures for the bodies of the dead PDLs. Some of them were in "awful" conditions before examinations.

"There must be dignity in death," Fortun said. "We should not be leaving the bodies lying there, they should have at least a body bag."

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

RAQUEL FORTUN

UNITED NATIONS OFFICE ON DRUGS AND CRIME

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES MANILA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy may already be in China, his lawyer said yesterday, even as President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Sultan Kudarat; no tsunami threat

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Sultan Kudarat; no tsunami threat

7 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
P10-M bounty from donations deemed illegal &mdash; Quiboloy's camp

P10-M bounty from donations deemed illegal — Quiboloy's camp

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Lawyer of Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy said that the P10-million reward being offered by Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
China carrier strike group in Philippines waters, AFP confirms

China carrier strike group in Philippines waters, AFP confirms

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed concern yesterday over the reported deployment of a Chinese naval carrier strike...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chinese forces tried to obstruct evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin Shoal &mdash; PCG

Chinese forces tried to obstruct evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin Shoal — PCG

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed that Chinese maritime forces “obstructed and delayed” a medical...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;New Senate home may cost P29 billion&rsquo;

‘New Senate home may cost P29 billion’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The cost of the construction of the new Senate building could soar to as much as P29 billion, higher than the P23 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO &ndash; PAGCOR chief

Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO – PAGCOR chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque was the ex-Cabinet official who tried to facilitate the grant of a license to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on San Miguel Holdings Corp. to finish the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension...
Headlines
fbtw
Garcia to AMLC: Probe &lsquo;P1 billion offshore accounts&rsquo;

Garcia to AMLC: Probe ‘P1 billion offshore accounts’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate “baseless...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with