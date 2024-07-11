Alice Guo not homeschooled, Gatchalian reveals

Sen. Risa Hontiveros resumes the probe on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s alleged involvement in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations on May 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said on Wednesday that suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo was not homeschooled, contradicting her previous testimony.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Gatchalian presented various school records of Guo or Guo Hua Ping from Grade 1 to Grade 3 at the Grace Christian High School in Quezon City.

“Apparently neither Guo Hua Ping nor Alice Guo grew up on the farm. She wasn’t homeschooled either. She attended school,” Gatchalian revealed.

“Because her real name is beyond hearing, she studied at the same school as me – at Grace Christian High School from Grades 1, 2 and 3. Year 2000 to 2003. So she was not homeschooled… She really studied. And what I remember of our school, there was no farm there, only buildings,” he said.

The senator presented the alien certificate of registration that matched the document from the Bureau of Immigration. He also showed a copy of Guo Hua Ping’s birth certificate from China.

Last Wednesday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate women's committee, ruled to cite Guo and others in contempt for their failure to attend the committee inquiry into the criminal activities of Philippine offshore gaming operators.

Hontiveros also ruled to issue a warrant of arrest against Guo, which would still need to be signed by Senate President Francis Escudero before it takes effect. — Mayen Jaymalin, Emmanuel Tupas, Daphne Galvez, Cecille Suerte Felipe