Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2024 | 12:00am
President Marcos receives from Ramon Ang, chairman and president of San Miguel Holdings Corp., and DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan the signed concession agreement for the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway extension project at Malacañang yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday called on San Miguel Holdings Corp. to finish the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Segment 1 by 2028 and other sections as scheduled as he emphasized the economic gains to be generated by the project.

Describing the TPLEX as “a driver of economic growth in Central and Northern Luzon,” Marcos said the extension of the project would generate an even greater flurry of activity in Luzon.

“All stakeholders can expect that this government and its entire machinery will provide the necessary support to complete this venture,” the President said during the presentation of the signed concession agreement for the TPLEX Extension Project at Malacañang.

“In turn, I appeal to San Miguel Holdings Corp. to complete the TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028… to ensure that every person involved in this project… will work with determination and integrity, day in and day out,” he added.

The 59.4-kilometer, P23.36-billion TPLEX Extension Project is a four-lane toll road with five interchanges starting from the last exit of TPLEX in Rosario, La Union until San Juan, La Union.

It is seen to cut travel time between Rosario and San Juan from 90 minutes to around 40 minutes.

It is funded through a public-private partnership between the public works department and San Miguel Holdings Corp. with a project concessionaire, the SMC TPLEX Extension Infrastructure Corp. Marcos said the project would provide smoother and safer journeys for those who wish to go to La Union and the Ilocos and Cordillera regions.

He added that it would bring resources and food faster to southern parts of Luzon.?Marcos thanked San Miguel Holdings Corp., describing the company as a “steadfast partner of the government through the years.”

Also present during the event were Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan and SMC chairman and chief executive officer Ramon Ang.

TARLAC-PANGASINAN-LA UNION EXPRESSWAY
