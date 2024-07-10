^

Senate cites Alice Guo, 7 others in contempt; orders arrest

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 1:42pm
Senate cites Alice Guo, 7 others in contempt; orders arrest
Bamban Mayor Alice Guo attends a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking and POGO operations on May 22, 2023.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate panel on Wednesday cited suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and seven others in contempt for their failure to attend the committee inquiry into the criminal activities of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate women's committee, ruled to cite Guo and others in contempt upon the separate motions of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian. 

Hontiveros also ruled to issue a warrant of arrest against Guo, which would still need to be signed by the Senate president before it takes effect.

Estrada moved to cite Guo in contempt after saying he found her letter explaining her absence due to mental health issues "unacceptable."

Besides Guo, these are the individuals who were cited in contempt for skipping the hearing: 

  • Nancy J. Gamo
  • Dennis Cunanan
  • Wenyi Lin
  • Seimen Leal Guo
  • Jian Zhong Guo
  • Wesley Guo
  • Sheila Leal Guo

Mental health should not be a precedent

In the letter Guo's camp sent to the Senate on Tuesday, the suspended Bamban mayor said she is not "physically and mentally fit" to attend the Senate hearing. She said he has been the "subject of malicious accusations" and targeted with death threats, causing her to seek professional help.

Guo said she could not find a medical professional to issue her a medical certificate because they "fear that they may also experience the humiliation and ridicule that I am going through."

On Wednesday, Hontiveros said that while the panel recognizes the importance of mental health, Guo is being compelled to testify due to the gravity of the accusations against her.

The Senate can also arrange for a government doctor to attend to Guo, if requested, the senator added.

"We do not want to set a precedence where mental health is invoked to skirt the obligation to appear before a Senate committee," Hontiveros said, adding that she and other senators find her claims in her letter "devoid of credibility."

Gatchalian said he considers the absence of the invited resource speakers as a "sign of guilt" as this is already the committee's fourth hearing into POGO hubs' illegal activities. 

"Not attending the hearing will be their loss because it removes the opportunity for them to explain their side," Gatchalian said in Filipino.

"This is a sign that they have something they do not want to reveal or that they have something to hide," the senator added.

Escudero on Tuesday vowed to sign an arrest warrant against Guo if issued by Hontiveros, reminding Guo and her legal camp that the subpoena issued against her requires her to face the senators out of "compulsion of law."

Guo did not attend the previous hearing on June 26 due to what her legal counsel said was health reasons, which took place less than a week after she was charged with qualified human trafficking before the Department of Justice. 

