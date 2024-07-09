^

19 Davao cops axed

Edith Regalado - The Philippine Star
July 9, 2024 | 12:00am
19 Davao cops axed
No reason was provided for their removal.
MANILA, Philippines — Station commanders of 19 police stations in Davao City were relieved yesterday following a series of removals and replacements of police officers in the city.

No reason was provided for their removal.

“This move is part of the duty/work of the regional director, to assign/reassign officers,” said Police Regional Office (PRO) XI spokesperson Maj. Catherine dela Rey.

Their relief is unrelated to the June 10 raid of fugitive Apollo Quiboloy’s properties, Dela Rey told The STAR.

Southern Mindanao regional police office chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre ordered the relief of the 19 police chiefs, reassigning them to posts in Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental, Davao del Norte and the regional office.

Officers from provincial police offices and the PRO XI headquarters replaced the station commanders.

Col. Lito Patay is the new chief of the Davao City Police Office, replacing Col. Rolindo Suguilon.

Suguilon assumed temporary leadership on May 23 after Col. Richard Bad-ang’s removal amid the Philippine National Police’s investigation into the city’s war on drugs that led to the death of seven suspects in March.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte reportedly declared in March a war against the illegal drug trade during Bad-ang’s turnover of command ceremony. – Diana Lhyd Suelto, Mark Ernest Villeza

