Special poll to replace Angara unlikely, says Comelec

Helen Flores - Philstar.com
July 3, 2024 | 8:35am
In this May 25, 2024 Facebook post shows Sen. Sonny Angara.
MANILA, Philippines — A special election to replace Sen. Sonny Angara is highly unlikely, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Sen. Sonny Angara was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the new education secretary on Tuesday, weeks before the opening of school year 2024-2025. 

“In my opinion, because the time is so short, the term of the sitting 12 senators is only one year over, maybe, the Senate will not call (for a special election) and will just wait for the 2025 elections,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Tuesday.

“Unless there is a call from the Senate to call for a special election, the Senate seat will remain vacant,” Garcia pointed out.

He noted that it would require around P13 billion to hold a special election for a senatorial seat because it is on a national level and would also include Filipinos overseas. 

Angara accepted the position to be vacated by Vice President Sara Duterte by July 19. 

Marcos approved the July 29 opening of classes for public elementary and high school this coming school year.

Duterte resigned on June 19 as education secretary and co-vice chair of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. 

— Elizabeth Marcelo, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Delon Porcalla, Gilbert Bayoran, Louella Desiderio, Mayen Jaymalin

