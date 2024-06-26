'Stolen identity?': NBI document reveals ‘2’ Alice Guos

This photo shows the documents from the NBI database which shows two identities with the name Alice Leal Guo.

MANILA, Philippines — Another individual named Alice Leal Guo was discovered in the database of the National Bureau of Investigation, Sen. Risa Hontiveros revealed during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Alice Leal Guo is being used by Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in her personal documents.

During the continuation of the Senate investigation into the raided Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga, Hontiveros said that the new development could be a case of a stolen identity as documents from the NBI showed two Alice Leal Guos with similar information but different faces.

Aside from the similar spelling of the names of the two individuals, the document also showed that they have the same birthday, July 12, 1986 and the same birthplace in Tarlac.

"Is it a coincidence na may dalawang Alice Leal Guo na pinanganak on July 12, 1986, sa Tarlac? Is it a coincidence that this NBI clearance was applied for just a few days before the date of filing of the delayed registration of birth of the other Alice Leal Guo in Tarlac City? Or is this a case of stolen identity?" Hontiveros said in her privilege speech.

(Is it a coincidence that there are two Alice Leal Guos born on July 12, 1986, in Tarlac? Is it a coincidence that this NBI clearance was applied for just a few days before the date of filing for the delayed registration of birth of the other Alice Leal Guo in Tarlac City? Or is this a case of stolen identity?)

"Has Guo Haping assumed the identity of a Filipino woman and then nearly a decade later, ran for public office? Sino po ang babaeng ito na may pangalang Alice Leal Guo pero hindi kamukha ni Mayor? Nasaan na po siya ngayon?" she added.

(Has Guo Haping assumed the identity of a Filipino woman and then, nearly a decade later, run for public office? Who is this woman named Alice Leal Guo who doesn't look like the mayor? Where is she now?)

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on June 18 revealed records from the Board of Investments regarding the Guo family's application for a Special Investors Resident Visa.

The documents indicated that an individual Guo Hua Ping entered the Philippines on Jan.12, 2003, when she was just 13 years old.

The name Guo Hua Ping was also used by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in the qualified trafficking complaint against the suspended Bambayan mayor filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Hontiveros also stated that she has requested the NBI to obtain the biometrics of Guo Hua Ping and Mayor Guo to compare their fingerprints.

However, Guo could not respond to these questions because she was absent from Wednesday's Seate hearing.

In a letter of explanation addressed to Hontiveros and her Senate panel, Guo said that she cannot attend and participate in the hearing because she believes she is “not fit” as a resource person for the inquiry.

“Truth be told, my exposure to prolonged stress and high level of anxiety, owing to the concerning and malicious accusations thrown against me, have adversely affected and caused serious impact on my physical and mental health,” she added.

The suspended Bamban mayor lamented that her life was placed under public scrutiny.

She also cited the preventive suspension she is facing, the letter authority served by the Bureau of Internal Revenue on her businesses as well as the criminal complaint filed against her by the PAOCC before the DOJ.

Subpoena

For the suspended mayor’s non-appearance, Hontiveros issued a subpoena to compel Guo and her family members to appear before the Senate inquiry.

The chairperson of the Senate Committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality issued this order after Guo failed to appear at the Wednesday hearing.

"Unfortunately, the non-appearance of Mayor Alice Guo is a disregard of the invitation of the committee at kahit may ongoing process sa Office of the Ombudsman, sa BIR o sa PAOCC, hindi 'yan dahilan na hindi siya nagpakita rito," Hontiveros said.

(Unfortunately, Mayor Alice Guo's non-appearance is a disregard of the committee's invitation, and even though there are ongoing processes at the Office of the Ombudsman, the BIR, or the PAOCC, that is not a valid reason for her absence here.)

The family members included in the subpoena are Guo’s father Jian Zhong Guo and her suspected biological mother Lin WenYi.

Her siblings Shiela, Seimen and Wesley Leal were also issued a subpoena after their non-appearance in the committee probe.

Nancy Gamo, the accountant and the person in charge of the filing documents for the Guo family's businesses, was also served with a subpoena.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Immigration said that it had implemented the DOJ’s Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against Guo and 17 others for their alleged involvement in human trafficking violations.