National earthquake drill to be held June 28

Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 1:12pm
Students of the Lingayen I Central School in Pangasinan participate in the nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill.
MANILA, Philippines — Authorities called on the public to participate in the national simultaneous earthquake drill to be held on Friday (June 28) at 2 p.m. as part of the government's efforts to prepare for the "Big One." 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday that its newly-activated Harmonized National Contingency Plan (HNCP) will be held to prepare the public in the event of a magnitude 7.2 quake due to the movement of the West Valley Fault, which will impact Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Central Luzon and CALABARZON.

The Office of Civil Defense has urged the public to join the activity by doing the duck, cover and hold motions.

The HNCP tasks regional disaster risk reduction and management councils (RDRRMC) from provinces outside Metro Manila to be ready to extend help in case of a major earthquake. 

The RDRRMC assigned to the north sector is from Ilocos, while the Cordillera Administrative Region is assigned to the west sector, Cagayan Valley to the east sector, and Bicol to the south sector. 

Under this scenario, assisting RDRRMCs would arrive in Metro Manila and establish alternate emergency operations centers in the designated areas.

The main venue for this quarter's national simultaneous earth quake drill will be at theRescue Emergency Disaster (RED) Training Center in Pasig City, where the full-scale exercise will be conducted. 

EARTHQUAKE

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL (NDRRMC)

THE BIG ONE
