Teves still restricted despite release — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 6:42pm
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr.
Facebook / Congressman Arnie A. Teves

MANILA, Philippines — Former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. remains under close monitoring despite his release from house arrest, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Sunday.

In a press release, DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said that the Timor-Leste Central Authority informed the agency that the expelled lawmaker's house arrest concluded on Friday, June 21

"We confirm the release of Teves from house arrest. However, he will strictly be not allowed to leave Timor Leste until a final ruling on his extradition has been reached," Clavano said in a statement.

"We are working closely with our international counterparts in Timor Leste to ensure that the Philippine government may attain justice for the alleged victims of Teves crying for justice despite the evasive attitude of fugitive/terrorist designated and former lawmaker," he added.

Citing Timor-Leste laws, the DOJ spokesperson said that a fugitive like Teves could only be detained for a maximum of 90 days.

On Saturday, the expelled lawmaker was released from house arrest, according to his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio.

He was put under house arrest after being temporarily released on June 13 as a part of the extradition proceedings of Timor-Leste’s Tribunal de Recursos or Court of Appeals (CA).

The extradition hearing for the expelled lawmaker at Timor-Leste's Court of Appeals concluded on June 18, according to the DOJ.

The agency also said that Timor-Leste’s CA is expected to have a decision before the end of June.

Teves has been detained in Timor-Leste since March due to an Interpol red notice against him

