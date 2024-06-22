^

Headlines

Teves no longer under house arrest in Timor-Leste, says Topacio

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 3:06pm
Teves no longer under house arrest in Timor-Leste, says Topacio
Photo released by lawyer Ferdinand Topacio shows him (left) walking with former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. following the latter’s release from preventive detention at the Becora Prison in Dili, Timor-Leste.
Ferdinand Topacio

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. has been released from house arrest in Timor-Leste, according to his legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio.

"We confirm the published reports appearing on Timor-Leste (TL) media—which have reached our country—that Rep. Arnolfo Teves has been ordered released from house arrest by the tribunal conducting extradition proceedings relative to the request made by the Philippine government," Topacio said in a statement on Saturday.

Topacio mentioned that the former Negros Oriental congressman must follow "certain conditions" for his release, such as regularly reporting to a court officer and staying in Timor-Leste while the extradition case is ongoing.

"Otherwise, he has been restored to full liberty in accordance with the order of the TL high court's voiding of the preventive detention order due to defects in the extradition request," the lawyer said.

"This validates our earlier report that Mr. Teves was not 're-arrested', but was simply taken into judicial custody purely for purposes of attending the extradition hearings, and that the release of Mr. Teves from Becora Prison was not 'procedural' as the DOJ (Department of Justice) would have us believe, but a final ruling," he added.

Earlier this week, the DOJ reported that Teves' extradition hearing in Timor-Leste’s Tribunal de Recursos or Court of Appeals, has concluded. A decision is expected by the end of June, as the court requires five days to render a ruling.

Teves was arrested on March 21 by local law enforcers in Timor-Leste after the International Criminal Police or Interpol issued a red notice against him.

On June 13, Teves was placed under house arrest by Timor-Leste’s Tribunal de Recursos as part of extradition proceedings.

Based on a report of a local Timor-Leste news outlet, the former solon will remain under strict security until court proceedings conclude, due to concerns about him being a flight risk.

The Philippines is seeking the extradition of Teves to face multiple charges of murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder related to the March 4, 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others.

Teves and others have also been charged with the 2019 killings of three individuals in Negros Oriental.

Last year, Teves was designated a “terrorist” and expelled from the House of Representatives for disorderly conduct and continued absence despite an expired travel authority. — with report by Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

ARNIE TEVES

FERDINAND TOPACIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Taiwan welcomes US missile deployment in Luzon

By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 16 hours ago
Taiwan does not intend to provoke China into an armed invasion, but Taipei welcomes the deployment of missiles by the US in the northern Philippines, a top Taiwanese official said here this week.
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Guo, 13 others face human trafficking complaint

Mayor Guo, 13 others face human trafficking complaint

By Nillicent Bautista | 16 hours ago
A criminal complaint for qualified human trafficking has been filed against suspended mayor Alice Guo and 13 others, over...
Headlines
fbtw
US 7th Fleet&rsquo;s flagship now in Manila

US 7th Fleet’s flagship now in Manila

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The command ship of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet based in Japan is in Manila for a port visit.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos bares toll-free Cavitex access for 30 days

President Marcos bares toll-free Cavitex access for 30 days

16 hours ago
Motorists passing through the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway will enjoy toll-free use of the highway for 30 days to promote...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo is part of criminal ring &ndash; PAOCC

Alice Guo is part of criminal ring – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China&rsquo;s latest actions not an armed attack &ndash; Palace

China’s latest actions not an armed attack – Palace

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The June 17 incident in the West Philippine Sea where Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) personnel rammed and boarded a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Another round of oil price hikes next week

Another round of oil price hikes next week

By Brix Lelis | 16 hours ago
Another round of oil price hikes is projected for next week, with diesel expected to have the biggest adjustment.
Headlines
fbtw
Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves was released from police custody after he posted bail in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA confirms Pinay death in Hajj pilgrimage

DFA confirms Pinay death in Hajj pilgrimage

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed yesterday that a 37-year-old Filipina has died due to extremely hot weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with