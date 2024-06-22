^

Headlines

October 30 is now the Philippines' National Day of Charity

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 11:02am
October 30 is now the Philippines' National Day of Charity
A homeless woman sleeps inside her two-wheel push cart serving as her house on wheels, as she and other homeless wait for food distribution at a catholic missionary feeding center in Manila on September 22, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — October 30 is now officially declared as the “National Day of Charity.”

The Presidential Communications Office on Saturday announced that October 30 will be commemorated every year as the National Day of Charity as part of the government's commitment to promoting and uplifting the lives of Filipinos under a “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“Bagong Pilipinas, as the overarching theme of the Administration’s brand of governance and leadership, calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and visions to emphasize compassion, solidarity and social responsibility among Filipinos,” the proclamation reads.

Proclamation No. 598, a two-page document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 13, directs the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to lead, coordinate and supervise the commemoration.

According to the PCO, the PCSO “has shown its dedication to fulfil its mandate through the provision of medical services, the conduct of free medical and dental services, the establishment of an out-patient clinic, and its partnerships with qualified government and non-government welfare institutions/agencies that promote the well-being of the marginalized sectors of society.”

The proclamation calls on all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, to observe National Day of Charity. 

Local government units, non-government organizations and the private sector are also encouraged to participate.

In issuing the proclamation, Marcos cited Section 9, Article II of the Constitution, which mandates the promotion of a just and dynamic social order to ensure national prosperity and independence. 

vuukle comment

CHARITY

PCSO

PHILIPPINE CHARITY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICE

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US 7th Fleet&rsquo;s flagship now in Manila

US 7th Fleet’s flagship now in Manila

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The command ship of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet based in Japan is in Manila for a port visit.
Headlines
fbtw

Taiwan welcomes US missile deployment in Luzon

By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 13 hours ago
Taiwan does not intend to provoke China into an armed invasion, but Taipei welcomes the deployment of missiles by the US in the northern Philippines, a top Taiwanese official said here this week.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos bares toll-free Cavitex access for 30 days

President Marcos bares toll-free Cavitex access for 30 days

13 hours ago
Motorists passing through the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway will enjoy toll-free use of the highway for 30 days to promote...
Headlines
fbtw
China&rsquo;s latest actions not an armed attack &ndash; Palace

China’s latest actions not an armed attack – Palace

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The June 17 incident in the West Philippine Sea where Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) personnel rammed and boarded a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI arrests 3 alleged hackers of government websites

NBI arrests 3 alleged hackers of government websites

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced yesterday the arrest of three individuals allegedly responsible for hacking...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves was released from police custody after he posted bail in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA confirms Pinay death in Hajj pilgrimage

DFA confirms Pinay death in Hajj pilgrimage

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed yesterday that a 37-year-old Filipina has died due to extremely hot weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers&rsquo; groups call for reform in education system

Teachers’ groups call for reform in education system

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Teachers groups Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) and the Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) have called for a “comprehensive...
Headlines
fbtw
Jeepney drivers, operators stage rally at Senate

Jeepney drivers, operators stage rally at Senate

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Hundreds of jeepney drivers and operators held a rally in front of the Senate to continue protesting the public utility vehicles...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with