October 30 is now the Philippines' National Day of Charity

A homeless woman sleeps inside her two-wheel push cart serving as her house on wheels, as she and other homeless wait for food distribution at a catholic missionary feeding center in Manila on September 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — October 30 is now officially declared as the “National Day of Charity.”

The Presidential Communications Office on Saturday announced that October 30 will be commemorated every year as the National Day of Charity as part of the government's commitment to promoting and uplifting the lives of Filipinos under a “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“Bagong Pilipinas, as the overarching theme of the Administration’s brand of governance and leadership, calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and visions to emphasize compassion, solidarity and social responsibility among Filipinos,” the proclamation reads.

Proclamation No. 598, a two-page document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 13, directs the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to lead, coordinate and supervise the commemoration.

According to the PCO, the PCSO “has shown its dedication to fulfil its mandate through the provision of medical services, the conduct of free medical and dental services, the establishment of an out-patient clinic, and its partnerships with qualified government and non-government welfare institutions/agencies that promote the well-being of the marginalized sectors of society.”

The proclamation calls on all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, to observe National Day of Charity.

Local government units, non-government organizations and the private sector are also encouraged to participate.

In issuing the proclamation, Marcos cited Section 9, Article II of the Constitution, which mandates the promotion of a just and dynamic social order to ensure national prosperity and independence.