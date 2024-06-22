Alice Guo: 'Connections alone don't prove conspiracy'

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac denounced the allegations and asserted that “mere connections to companies or individuals do not suffice as grounds for labeling someone a conspirator.”

On Friday, the government's anti-crime body and the police filed a criminal complaint against Guo before the Department of Justice related to the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in her municipality.

The complaint charges Guo and others with the non-bailable offense of qualified human trafficking. This was filed by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection group.

“Having connections to companies or individuals, especially when vague, is not enough to link someone to a case, particularly one involving human trafficking,” Guo said in a statement released Friday.

Guo reiterated that she has no involvement in or participation with Zun Yuan Technology Inc. or any other POGO in the country.

She also expressed confidence that there is insufficient evidence to implicate her in the allegations.

The Office of the Ombudsman earlier placed Guo and two other officials of Bamban under preventive suspension following the administrative complaint filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DILG earlier filed an administrative complaint against Guo and the two other officials for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. — Daphne Galvez, Ric Sapnu, Emmanuel Tupas