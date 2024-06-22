^

Headlines

Another round of oil price hikes next week

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Another round of oil price hikes next week
Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director Rodela Romero estimated an increase of P0.85 to P1.15 per liter for gasoline, P1.55 to P1.85 for diesel and P1 to P1.10 for kerosene.
Walter Bollozos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Another round of oil price hikes is projected for next week, with diesel expected to have the biggest adjustment.

Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director Rodela Romero estimated an increase of P0.85 to P1.15 per liter for gasoline, P1.55 to P1.85 for diesel and P1 to P1.10 for kerosene.

The estimates were based on the four-day trading of Mean of Platts Singapore.

Romero said among the factors that push oil prices up are the continued geopolitical tensions and supply risks.

“Last June 18, a Ukrainian drone strike caused a fire at a major Russian oil terminal, while Israel’s ‘all-out war’ with Lebanon’s Hezbollah contributed to the tension,” she said.

OPEC’s positive outlook on global oil demand for this year and the next, as well as the peak summer driving season in the Northern Hemisphere area, also support oil prices, Romero added.

The final price adjustments for next week will be announced on Monday, June 24, which will take effect the next day.

Last Tuesday, oil companies implemented price increases of P0.85, P1.75 and P1.90 per liter for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, respectively.

This brought the year-to-date upward adjustment of gasoline, diesel and kerosene to P6.90, P6 and P0.35 per liter, respectively.

vuukle comment

OIL

PRICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo is part of criminal ring &ndash; PAOCC

Alice Guo is part of criminal ring – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint&nbsp;

Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint 

8 hours ago
The complaint charges Guo and others with the non-bailable offense of qualified human trafficking.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Philippines has landed in the bottom four of a global test for creative thinking, ranking student performance in the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

5 hours ago
A South China Sea confrontation this week, in which the Chinese coast guard personnel brandished weapons and rammed Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila Bulletin personnel, 2 others arrested for alleged hacking spree

Manila Bulletin personnel, 2 others arrested for alleged hacking spree

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a "data officer" of the Manila Bulletin along with two others for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US 7th Fleet&rsquo;s flagship now in Manila

US 7th Fleet’s flagship now in Manila

By Michael Punongbayan | 52 minutes ago
The command ship of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet based in Japan is in Manila for a port visit.
Headlines
fbtw

Taiwan welcomes US missile deployment in Luzon

By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 52 minutes ago
Taiwan does not intend to provoke China into an armed invasion, but Taipei welcomes the deployment of missiles by the US in the northern Philippines, a top Taiwanese official said here this week.
Headlines
fbtw
China&rsquo;s latest actions not an armed attack &ndash; Palace

China’s latest actions not an armed attack – Palace

By Helen Flores | 52 minutes ago
The June 17 incident in the West Philippine Sea where Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) personnel rammed and boarded a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

By Emmanuel Tupas | 52 minutes ago
Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves was released from police custody after he posted bail in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with