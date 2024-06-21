Blinken, Manalo discuss Chinese ‘escalatory actions’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo attend a joint press conference at the Sofitel Hotel in Manila on March 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call yesterday with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss China’s “escalatory” actions to stop the delivery of food and supplies to a Philippine military outpost on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal early this week.

In a statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken’s discussion with Manalo “followed the PRC (People’s Republic of China)’s dangerous and irresponsible actions to deny the Philippines from executing a lawful maritime operation in the South China Sea on June 17.”

He was referring to the Chinese coast guard personnel’s use of bladed weapons and hammers to force their way onto Philippine boats to stop them from reaching the Sierra Madre. Several Filipinos were injured in the ensuing scuffle, with one soldier losing a finger.

“Secretary Blinken emphasized that the PRC’s actions undermine regional peace and stability and underscored the United States’ ironclad commitments to the Philippines under our Mutual Defense Treaty,” Miller said.

He said the two officials also exchanged views on how to build on the momentum from recent high-level bilateral engagements on issues of mutual concern.

China’s use of violence against Filipinos in Ayungin Shoal last June 17 sparked condemnation from the international community.

The China Coast Guard ramming and towing Philippine vessels on a rotation and resupply mission sparked international condemnation.

The CCG’s “dangerous and deliberate use of water cannons, ramming, blocking maneuvers, and towing damaged Philippine vessels, endangered the lives of Philippine service members, is reckless, and threatens regional peace and stability.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier said “the Philippines’ rightful, legal maritime claims must be protected.”

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called China’s behavior “provocative, reckless, unnecessary,” as it could “lead to something much bigger and much more violent.”

‘Meaningful dialogue’

In a statement, Senate President Francis Escudero said yesterday the Philippines must do more than file diplomatic protests like exploring “every means to conduct a meaningful dialogue” with Beijing or seeking alternative methods of delivering supplies to Sierra Madre.

In a statement, Escudero said he would ask for a full briefing from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on China’s “alarming” escalation of encounters at sea with Filipinos.

“In the meantime, the DFA should go beyond the filing of diplomatic protests each time an incident occurs, and must explore every means to conduct a meaningful dialogue with their counterparts from Beijing with the end in view of avoiding further escalation, without giving up any of our rights and privileges in our claimed territory vis-a-vis theirs,” Escudero said.

“As our diplomats work to advance our interests, I urge our Armed Forces to explore alternative methods to deliver provisions to the Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal so that our troops are properly resupplied while minimizing the risks and achieving our desired objectives,” he added.

For her part, Sen. Loren Legarda asked for calm and urged parties to have a dialogue to deescalate tension. But she stressed the Philippines has sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone.

“Ayungin is clearly within our exclusive economic zone. The humanitarian resupply mission to our troops in the BRP Sierra Madre is part of our duty to sustain our people, who are sacrificing by working there and guarding the Sierra Madre,” Legarda said at a press briefing.

“Any damage, any violation, in that area which is our EEZ , must be dealt with through constructive dialogue. But at the same time, they must respect our sovereignty, especially if it is in the waters within our exclusive economic zone,” she pointed out.

“While we must stretch our patience and tolerance so that we retain peace and prosperity within the West Philippine Sea, we must also expect everyone, all countries, to enforce and respect the Hague ruling,” she added.

Legarda noted that the latest incident was the most violent yet committed by the Chinese against Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.

“It is unfortunate and it must be assessed accordingly. We must avoid any violent acts. We must avoid any possible act of war in our land or in our waters,” Legarda said.

Sen. Francis Tolentino urged President Marcos to convene the National Security Council (NSC) following the violent June 17 confrontation with China Coast Guard troops near Ayungin Shoal.

“I think it’s about time for the President to consider convening the NSC because this involves the country’s peace and security,” he said.

Military to civilians

Retired Supreme Court associate justice Antonio Carpio, meanwhile, has proposed tapping civilians – particularly coast guard personnel – to man the Sierra Madre to replace soldiers and Navy personnel, in order for the Philippines to have legal grounds for suing China before an international court in case it resorts again to violence to assert its claim over Ayungin Shoal.

Carpio said the Philippines cannot file a new case against China because the international tribunal has no jurisdiction over military activities.

“Let’s replace our presence from military to civilian. Let’s build a lighthouse to be operated by the coast guard. The coast guard is civilian. I wish there will be a coast guard substation there or a research center of UP,” he said in an interview over TeleRadyo Serbisyo 630. - Daphne Galvez, Marc Jayson Cayabyab