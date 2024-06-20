^

Chiz on Sara’s DepEd exit: It’s inevitable

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero.
MANILA, Philippines — The decision of Vice President Sara Duterte to resign as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) was “inevitable,” Senate President Francis Escudero said yesterday, as he wished her well in her continued duties as vice president.

“I believe her resignation was inevitable from the time her father, FPRRD, and her siblings and allies started attacking PBBM and members of the First Family. Its inevitability became more pronounced when she was already silent and not expressing her support on certain policy issues such as the West Philippine Sea, the Bagong Pilipinas hymn, the Quiboloy cases and attempted arrest, etc.,” Escudero said.

“As the Vice President, she has every right to have policy differences with the President and I believe that people love and respect her precisely for that… for having and fighting for what she believes in and for her own beliefs,” Escudero noted. “I wish her well in this, her new journey as she continues to serve our people as our Vice President…”

On her Facebook account, Duterte announced her resignation from the DepEd to take effect on July 19, or a month later to give the department time to ensure smooth transition.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said the next secretary of the Department of Education must be an expert in the sector.

“The next secretary of education must be someone who has worked with or in the department for decades,” said Pimentel. “Someone familiar with how the department works as well as with the problems of the education sector and educational system.”

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa also wished all the best for the Vice President.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Business for Education called for the swift selection and appointment of a new DepEd secretary, stressing that continuity of leadership is crucial in light of the upcoming school year and the pressing needs of students amid the ongoing education crisis.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers welcomed Duterte’s resignation, calling on President Marcos to replace her with a person capable of handling the “big mess” left behind by predecessors.

For Bagong Alyansang Makabayan president Renato Reyes, Duterte’s resignation from the Marcos Cabinet is a sign of factional strife in the current administration which will only lead to more suffering for the Filipino people. –  Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Janvic Mateo, Neil Jayson Servallos, Emmanuel Tupas, Sheila Crisostomo

