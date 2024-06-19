Probe sought into unused Dalian trains 'gathering dust' in MRT-3

The initial run of the Dalian train began mid-October, after Sumitomo Corporation-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-TES Philippines, signed a consent for the limited deployment of one train set.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Raffy Tulfo wants a Senate inquiry into the P3.7 billion-worth of Dalian trains gathering dust in the MRT-3 Depot, saying that those responsible for its purchase should face new criminal cases.

After inspecting the unutilized trains on Tuesday, the senator, who chairs the Senate public services panel, said that the 48 trains are just "gathering dust" since they were delivered in 2017.

“Nakatiwangwang lang at nababalot na ng alikabok ang 48 Dalian trains na gawa ng China na nagkakahalaga ng P3.7 billion simula noong ito ay ma-deliver noong 2017,” Tulfo said.

(The 48 Dalian trains from China which cost P3.7 billion are left unused and covered in dust since it was delivered in 2017.)

Tulfo said that while cases have been filed in the Ombudsman in connection to the purchase of the incompatible trains, these were eventually dismissed, necessitating the filing of different criminal cases to avoid a double jeopardy.

The senator said he also learned that certain officials under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino Jr. approved the purchase despite knowing "from the beginning" that these were not compatible with the MRT system of the country.

"And if the government insists on using and operating the Dalian trains, the government will have to shell out another large sum of money amounting to two billion pesos each year just for maintenance," Tulfo said.

The Senate is currently on a sine die break and will resume session on July 22.