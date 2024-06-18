^

Headlines

Alice Guo calls for fair probe in plea to Malacañang

Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 5:31pm
Alice Guo calls for fair probe in plea to MalacaÃ±ang
In this Facebook post on May 31, 2024 shows Mayor Alice Guo meeting senior citizens of Bamban, Tarlac.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo on Tuesday sought to dispel all accusations against her in a letter sent to Malacañang, where her camp said her name had been "dragged unfairly" amid speculations of her ties to illicit activities by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

In a six-page letter addressed to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the mayor's camp requested a thorough and impartial probe into the accusations against her.

Bersamin chairs the same anti-crime body that is set to file human trafficking charges against Guo. 

Guo denied all accusations against her related to human trafficking, kidnapping and money laundering, according to a copy of the letter provided to reporters. 

"Ang aking mabuting reputasyon at character, pati na rin ang pagsunod sa mga regulasyon tulad ng ARTA, ay patunay ng aking integridad," Guo said.

(My good reputation and character, as well as my adherence to regulations such as ARTA, are proof of my integrity.)

"Anumang pagkukulang ay dulot ng kawalan ng kaalaman kaysa sinasadyang pagkakasala, at wala akong direktang pakikilahok sa anumang ilegal na gawain na kaugnay ng mga paratang na ibinibintang sa akin," the mayor added.

(Any shortcomings are due to a lack of knowledge rather than intentional wrongdoing, and I have no direct involvement in any illegal activities related to the accusations against me.)

Guo denied claims she is using her position to protect the POGO hub recently raided in Bamban. She also said that she has no direct participation in the everyday operations of gaming operators. 

“Ang mga organisadong krimen tulad ng money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping at illegal POGO operations ay karaniwang naisasagawa nang patago ng mga malalaking grupong may sariling agenda,” Guo said.

(Organized crimes such as money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping, and illegal POGO operations are typically carried out secretly by large groups with their own agendas.)
 
“Ang pagsasakdal sa isang mayor ng pagkakasangkot sa mga ganitong klase ng aktibidad nang walang sapat na ebidensya ay hindi makatarungan at nakasisira sa integridad ng opisina, at ng reputasyon ng indibidwal at ng institusyong kanyang pinaglilingkuran,” she added.

(Charging a mayor with involvement in such activities without sufficient evidence is unjust and damages the integrity of the office, as well as the reputation of the individual and the institution they serve.)

The embattled mayor is also the former president and 50% owner of Baofu Land Development Inc., the company leasing the property where the facility of the POGO hub is located.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

MALACANANG

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats

Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats

10 hours ago
The Philippine government accused Chinese ships of ramming and damaging its boats in the South China Sea during a confrontation...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino sailor killed in Huthi attack on cargo ship &mdash; White House

Filipino sailor killed in Huthi attack on cargo ship — White House

9 hours ago
A Filipino sailor was killed when Yemen's Huthi rebels attacked a bulk cargo carrier last week, the White House said, condemning...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-official in PDAF scam linked to POGO ops &mdash; Hontiveros

Ex-official in PDAF scam linked to POGO ops — Hontiveros

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday sounded the alarm over a reported link of a former government official convicted...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese media pushes 'Philippines as aggressor&rsquo; narrative before viral Marcos deepfake

Chinese media pushes 'Philippines as aggressor’ narrative before viral Marcos deepfake

By Cristina Chi | 10 days ago
A relentless months-long campaign by Chinese state media to depict the Philippines as the aggressor in the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines submits extended continental shelf claim in West Philippine Sea to UN

Philippines submits extended continental shelf claim in West Philippine Sea to UN

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
The Philippines has formally submitted a claim to the United Nations, seeking recognition of its entitlement to an extended...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Caloocan court finds four police guilty in drug war killings

Caloocan court finds four police guilty in drug war killings

By Pam Castro | 4 hours ago
Four Philippine police officers were found guilty Tuesday of killing a father and son, Caloocan court officials said, in a...
Headlines
fbtw
US, other nations condemn China&rsquo;s &lsquo;aggressive actions&rsquo; in WPS

US, other nations condemn China’s ‘aggressive actions’ in WPS

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
On Monday, the National Security Council said that China’s coast guard and maritime militia engaged in “dangerous...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator refutes PAGCOR claim that licensed POGOS have no illegal activities

Senator refutes PAGCOR claim that licensed POGOS have no illegal activities

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday rebuked the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) for claiming that none of its...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos warns local execs on POGO liability

Abalos warns local execs on POGO liability

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 7 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos warned local government executives on their liability in the proliferation of Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with