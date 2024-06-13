Chinese Coast Guard bullying escalates after WPS fishing ban — group

This photo taken on February 15, 2024 shows Filipino fishermen loading plastic containers with free fuel from the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship BRP Datu Tamblot (background) near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines on February 17 accused Chinese coast guard vessels of "dangerous" manoeuvres for attempting to block a Filipino vessel dropping supplies to fishermen at a reef off the Southeast Asian nation's coast.

MANILA, Philippines — Fishers’ group New Masinloc Fishermen Association (NMFA) said the bullying by the Chinese Coast Guard has intensified after China banned fishing activities in areas in the West Philippine Sea that include the Philippines territory.

NMFA president Leonardo Cuaresma said that Pinoy fishermen are driven away by the CCG and were not allowed near the lagoon in Panatag Shoal.

The Philippines has protested the unilateral ban issued by Beijing, which will start on June 15.

Cuaresma said the number of Chinese ships in Panatag has increased.

“Since the start of the campaign of the government to fight for our sovereignty, even personnel of Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) are being harassed by the Chinese Coast Guard,” he said, adding the CCG even pointed guns at some Filipino fishermen.

Cuaresma advised fishermen to sail by groups so they could defend themselves in case the CCG would harass them.

China considers almost the entire South China Sea its territorial waters. — Evelyn Macairan, Bella Cariaso, Jose Rodel Clapano, Pia Lee-Brago