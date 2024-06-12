^

Headlines

Syndicates pretending as POGOs pose national security threat — Teodoro

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 6:18pm
Syndicates pretending as POGOs pose national security threat â�� Teodoro
This undated handout photograph received from Philippines' Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on March 14, 2024 shows a police officer (front, center) talking to foreign nationals after a raid in a 10-hectare (25-acre) complex of buildings in Bamban town of Tarlac province, north of Manila. Hundreds of people forced to work in an online scam centre in the Philippines were rescued in a pre-dawn raid on March 14 that also saw eight suspects arrested, according to police. Police found 432 Chinese nationals, 371 Filipinos, 57 Vietnamese, eight Malaysians, three Taiwanese, two Indonesians and two Rwandans at the site.
Photo by Philippines' Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal syndicates posing as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) must be stopped as they pose national security concerns, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said on Wednesday.

Teodoro made the remarks a day after the Philippine Navy said that it does not yet consider POGOs as a threat to the country’s national security. 

"The concern is that we should stop these syndicated criminal activities operating out of our base, which weaken our financial standing, our country ratings, (and) corrupt our society," Teodoro said, according to a press release from the Department of National Defense (DND).

Teodoro explained that while some POGOs operate legitimately as business process outsourcing establishments, there are differences between these and illegal operators.

"For example, there are legitimate POGOs where the bets and the payoffs are taken from other countries (such as) horse racing in Europe, (and) sports betting; only the matching of bets and payouts are done here but the bets originate (from) outside (the country),” he said.

(For example, there are legitimate POGOs where the bets and payoffs are sourced from other countries, such as horse racing in Europe and sports betting. Only the matching of bets and payouts is done here, while the bets originate from outside the country.)

“Yung POGO na alam natin (dito sa Pilipinas) na operated to evade the ban on gambling in China, the bets originate here. So, may diperensya," he added.

(The POGO we are familiar with here in the Philippines operates to evade the ban on gambling in China, with the bets originating locally. So, there is that difference.)

The DND noted that authorities are currently analyzing evidence gathered from POGO activities and the recent raids conducted in Tarlac and Pampanga.

In a raid on a POGO in Porac, Pampanga conducted last June 10, uniforms associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army were discovered along with military medals.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, these uniforms might be used as props by POGO workers in their illegal online transactions.

In March, a large POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac was also raided by authorities where a total of 800 Filipinos and foreign nationals were rescued.

Following the raid, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission deported 165 Chinese nationals on May 15, with two individuals withheld to face trafficking charges.

The raid has also led senators to question suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo about her alleged connections to the POGO hub and her status as a Filipino citizen.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

DND

NATIONAL SECURITY

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte on serving of Quiboloy arrest warrant: Overkill

Duterte on serving of Quiboloy arrest warrant: Overkill

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and the Kingdom of Jesus Christ condemned what they described as “overkill” in...
Headlines
fbtw
126th Independence Day: Marcos leads Rizal Park rites

126th Independence Day: Marcos leads Rizal Park rites

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos will lead today the commemoration of the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence, which comes as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s why the hate train vs Vice Ganda raised suspicions of a &lsquo;demolition job&rsquo;

Here’s why the hate train vs Vice Ganda raised suspicions of a ‘demolition job’

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Here’s what the so-called “demolition job” against Vice Ganda teaches us about two common strategies used...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t urged to seek UN intervention vs China&rsquo;s West Philippine Sea actions

Gov’t urged to seek UN intervention vs China’s West Philippine Sea actions

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Aside from the prospect of Northern Luzon getting embroiled in a potential armed confrontation between China and Taiwan, the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines must prepare for external threats&rsquo;

‘Philippines must prepare for external threats’

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered Army units in Northern Luzon to be “well-prepared” amid rising tensions between China...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Desperate, foolish&rsquo;: Youth group slams Duterte&rsquo;s defense of Quiboloy

‘Desperate, foolish’: Youth group slams Duterte’s defense of Quiboloy

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 5 hours ago
Ecumenical youth group Student Christian Movement of the Philippines scoffed at former president Rodrigo Duterte’s condemnation...
Headlines
fbtw
True freedom lies on Filipinos who fight squarely every day &mdash; Marcos

True freedom lies on Filipinos who fight squarely every day — Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
“While the times may be different our struggles remain the same. Still we continue to witness the true spirit of freedom...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros to Duterte: Don't cover for Quiboloy, help authorities instead

Hontiveros to Duterte: Don't cover for Quiboloy, help authorities instead

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 hours ago
Instead of covering up for his friend, former president Rodrigo Duterte should help government authorities track down...
Headlines
fbtw
Nitrous oxide emissions surge in climate threat &mdash; study

Nitrous oxide emissions surge in climate threat — study

9 hours ago
Global emissions of nitrous oxide -- a potent greenhouse gas -- are outpacing expectations and putting climate change goals...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with