Quiboloy's camp: Property search an 'overkill,' legal action likely

MANILA. Philippines — The camp of controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy said there is a “great probability” that it would pursue charges over the search of his properties last Monday.

“It was not only an overkill. I have reasonable grounds to believe that it was even illegal,” Quiboloy’s lawyer Israelito Torreon told “Storycon” on One News on Tuesday.

Torreon noted that operatives of the Special Action Force and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Region 10 that conducted the simultaneous raids did not have a search warrant to enter the properties.

He pointed out that what happened was a violation of the Rules on Criminal Procedure, which states that “an officer, in order to make an arrest either by virtue of a warrant … may break into any building or enclosure where the person to be arrested is or is reasonably believed to be, if he is refused admittance thereto, after announcing his authority and purpose.”

“At least two or even all three (of the requisites) are not present in this case,” the lawyer said, noting that the raids on multiple properties indicated that the police were not aware of Quiboloy’s whereabouts.

Torreon added that they are looking at filing charges for unlawful arrest as some church members were arrested during the raid, as well as interruption of religious worship as it happened during the church’s supposed time for devotional prayers.

The destruction of a property fence may also constitute malicious mischief, according to Quiboloy’s lawyer.

Torreon said he is not aware of the current location of the pastor, saying that the last time they talked was before the Senate issued an arrest warrant in March.

“It was a long discussion… We already talked about certain scenarios as to what would happen. Somehow, he was able to foresee that these things may happen,” Torreon added. — Janvic Mateo, Jose Rodel Clapano, Neil Jayson Servallos, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Artmeio Dumlao