Release of performance-based bonus to proceed — DBM

This photo shows a building of the Department of Budget and Management.

MANILA, Philippines — The release of 2022 and 2023 performance-based bonuses for government employees will push through, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) clarified on Wednesday.

The agency issued the statement days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended the implementation of the Results-Based Performance Management System (RBPMS) and Performance-Based Incentive (PBI) System on June 3 for review.

“We wish to emphasize that the release of the 2022 and 2023 performance-based incentives to qualified government workers in the government will proceed,” the DBM said in a statement.

In the Executive Order (EO) suspending the implementation, Marcos called for a review of the RPB and PBI systems, describing them as "duplicative" and "redundant" in light of the government's internal and external performance audit and evaluation processes.

“It is imperative to streamline, align and harmonize the RBPMS and PBI System with ease of doing business initiatives, and reform the government performance evaluation process and incentives system towards a more responsive, efficient, agile and competent bureaucracy,” the EO reads.

However, according to the DBM, the president's EO suspending RBPMS and PBI aims solely to review the bonus systems to harmonize and streamline the process.

“Under the EO, possible refinements may be made for the more efficient and streamlined release of the 2023 PBB,” the DBM said.

The agency also said that the Performance Enhancement Incentive, which is a part of the PBI, will also proceed as its allocated budget was comprehensively released to government agencies.

"Meanwhile, the FY 2025 PEI shall also be included in the National Expenditure Program,” the DBM said.

“The president seeks to reform the government performance evaluation process and incentives system towards a more responsive, efficient, agile, and competent bureaucracy,” it added.

The PEI is an across-the-board incentive of P5,000 awarded to eligible government employees annually before December 15.