LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

In this handout photo taken on June 3, 2024 by Irish Casag and released on June 4, shows Mount Kanlaon volcano spewing a large plume of ash during an eruption as seen from La Castellana town, Negros occidental province, central Philippines Mount Kanlaon on Negros island exploded for six minutes, sending a plume of ash, rocks and gases five kilometers (three miles) into the sky.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)