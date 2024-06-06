^

Headlines

Marcos congratulates Modi on election win, hopes for stronger Philippines-India ties

Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 2:54pm
Marcos congratulates Modi on election win, hopes for stronger Philippines-India ties
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party’s win in country's general election, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024.
AFP / Money Sharma

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning a historic third term in office and expressed hope the Philippines’ partnership with the South Asian nation would grow stronger. 

“My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi for securing a fresh mandate from the Indian electorate,” Marcos wrote on X. 

“The last decade has shown India as a sincere friend to the Philippines & I look forward to the further strengthening of our bilateral and regional partnership in the years ahead,” he added. 

The Philippines and India established formal diplomatic ties in 1949. 

In March, Marcos stressed the need for stronger collaboration between Manila and New Delhi amid security concerns in shipping routes such as the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean. Filipino seafarers comprise a quarter of sea-based workers worldwide.

Marcos also expressed appreciation for India’s support in upholding Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea during a meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Modi is set to be sworn in for a third term after a close election forced his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into a coalition. 

Despite expecting another landslide win, the BJP lost its majority and formed a 15-member coalition with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

INDIA

NARENDRA MODI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte can&rsquo;t recall COVID-19 fund transfer to PS-DBM

Duterte can’t recall COVID-19 fund transfer to PS-DBM

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 16 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte does not remember authorizing the transfer of P47.6 billion to the Procurement Service of...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor hits Guo&rsquo;s lawyer: No role in issuing business permits

Pagcor hits Guo’s lawyer: No role in issuing business permits

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. maintained that the agency has nothing to do with the issuance of local business...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 7 hours ago
Former senator Richard Gordon calls the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. scandal the “biggest scam.”
Headlines
fbtw
No resignation offer from 2nd MB member in &lsquo;ghost&rsquo; mess

No resignation offer from 2nd MB member in ‘ghost’ mess

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
The other Monetary Board Member linked to the ghost employee scandal in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has yet to file...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo declares P367 million assets, P189 million liabilities

Guo declares P367 million assets, P189 million liabilities

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Controversial Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has a net worth of P177.5 million, with assets of P367 million and liabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kanlaon eruption: 2 areas under state of calamity

Kanlaon eruption: 2 areas under state of calamity

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
The city of Canlaon in Negros Oriental and the municipality of La Castellana in Negros Occidental declared a state of calamity...
Headlines
fbtw
QS world rankings: UP still Philippine&rsquo;s top university

QS world rankings: UP still Philippine’s top university

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Five Philippine universities, led by the University of the Philippines, landed in this year’s world university rankings...
Headlines
fbtw

US assures allies of support vs aggression

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command assured allies that Washington will come to their aid in case of aggression as well as deter any potential aggressors
Headlines
fbtw
House commits P10 billion in 2025 for Pambansang Pabahay

House commits P10 billion in 2025 for Pambansang Pabahay

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development on Wednesday announced that the House of Representatives committed...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers: Rice tariff cut a stab in the back

Farmers: Rice tariff cut a stab in the back

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Cutting rice tariffs to 15 percent is a stab in the back of the country’s three million rice farmers and the grain industry,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with