^

Headlines

BSP, PDIC execs guilty of indirect contempt over court order breach

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 3:14pm
BSP, PDIC execs guilty of indirect contempt over court order breach
This photo shows the facade of the Court of Appeals.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) has found officials of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Monetary Board (MB) and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) guilty of civil indirect contempt after they disregarded a court order to reopen a rural bank in Mandaluyong.

In an 18-page decision promulgated on April 29, 2024, the appellate court said that the officials failed to comply with the CA’s order to reopen and return the assets of the formerly closed AMA Rural Bank.

“This Court holds that Respondents were in bad faith. Their settlement negotiations with Petitioners did not negate the fact that they refused and continued to refuse to comply with this Court’s Decision and Writ of Execution,” the court’s decision read.

The appellate court ordered each of the officials to pay a fine of P30,000.

Among the respondents of the case are:

  • Antonio Abacan, former Metrobank president and MBM
  • Aurora Ignacio
  • Benjamin Diokno, former BSP Governor
  • Felipe Medalla, former Finance secretary and BSP Governor
  • Bruce Tolentino, MBM
  • Carlos Dominguez III, former Finance Secretary and Monetary Board Member
  • Eduardo Pangan, PDIC officer
  • Elaine Deticio, PDIC officer
  • Juan De Zuñiga Jr., PDIC officer
  • Maria Antonette Brillantes-Bolivar, PDIC officer
  • Mary Rosary Lagman, PDIC officer
  • Mylene Fariñas-Pasamba, PDIC officer
  • Nelson Portacio, PDIC officer
  • Pamela Angeli Solis-Ty, PDIC officer
  • Reynaldo Tansioco, PDIC officer
  • Roberto Tan, PDIC officer
  • Rogelio Guadalquiver, PDIC officer

The case originated when the BSP ordered AMA Rural Bank to cease operations and placed it under PDIC receivership in November 2019, due to purported liquidity problems.

This has been assailed by the petitioners until it reached the CA in 2020.

The appellate court then nullified the resolutions of the MB and ordered the return of the seized bank assets.

However, according to the CA, BSP and PDIC officials implemented numerous delay instead of complying with the court order.

Among the said delays include filing of criminal charges against AMA Rural Bank and seeking a temporary restraining order before the Supreme Court.

“This Court is compelled to conclude that the delay is deliberate, given that the procedural complexities highlighted by Respondents do not align with the actual simplicity of the instructions of the Court,” the CA’s decision read.

“After establishing the contemptuous acts of the officers and directors of BSP and PDIC in defiance of the writ issued by this Court, this Court finds that Respondents must be adjudged guilty of indirect contempt of court,” it added.

Philstar.com has reached out to the BSP, PDIC and some members of the MB for comment, but they have yet to reply.

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

BSP

COURT OF APPEALS

PDIC

PHILIPPINE DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

SC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manibela announces 3-day strike, cites Congress hearings vs PUV impounding

Manibela announces 3-day strike, cites Congress hearings vs PUV impounding

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A group is set to stage another transport strike from June 10 to 12 to protest the apprehensions of unconsolidated jeepneys...
Headlines
fbtw
Monetary Board member quits over &lsquo;ghost&rsquo; scandal

Monetary Board member quits over ‘ghost’ scandal

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
A member of the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has resigned amid the controversy over ghost employees involving...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says Chinese boats seized supplies airdropped to Filipino outpost

Philippines says Chinese boats seized supplies airdropped to Filipino outpost

23 hours ago
The Philippine military said that Chinese boats illegally "seized" food and medicine airdropped to a Filipino outpost in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor hits Guo&rsquo;s lawyer: No role in issuing business permits

Pagcor hits Guo’s lawyer: No role in issuing business permits

By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. maintained that the agency has nothing to do with the issuance of local business...
Headlines
fbtw
Entire Bamban police force sacked amid POGO probe

Entire Bamban police force sacked amid POGO probe

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Following the suspension of Mayor Alice Guo by the Office of the Ombudsman, the entire police force of Bamban, Tarlac was...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos holds command conference with PNP

President Marcos holds command conference with PNP

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos presided over a command conference at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of more &lsquo;explosive events&rsquo; at Kanlaon

Phivolcs warns of more ‘explosive events’ at Kanlaon

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
More explosive events may follow the eruption at Kanlaon Volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)...
Headlines
fbtw
Another PUJ strike planned on June 10-12

Another PUJ strike planned on June 10-12

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
A transport group will hold a three-day strike next week to protest the alleged harassment and apprehension of drivers of...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG seeks more visits from US, Japan counterparts

PCG seeks more visits from US, Japan counterparts

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has invited its US and Japan counterparts to make frequent visits to the country and conduct regular...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with