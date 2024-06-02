^

Headlines

Senator urges improved toll road services before approving rate hikes

Philstar.com
June 2, 2024 | 6:06pm
Senator urges improved toll road services before approving rate hikes
Motorists queue at the southbound gates of the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Bocaue Toll Plaza in Bulacan
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Sunday called on the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to ensure that operators of the country’s major toll roads enhance their services before approving and implementing any further rate increases. 

Last week, the TRB approved the collection of the second tranche of toll increase for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). The collection of the new toll rates will start on June 4. 

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian stressed that any rate adjustment should translate into “higher service standards and better experience for motorists.”

“Operators of these toll roads should first fix their defective cashless system and implement a program that would ease traffic congestion before any rate hike is adopted,” Gatchalian said. 

The senator noted that motorists still face traffic bottlenecks in certain sections of toll roads, especially near toll booths. 

He added the cashless payment systems of major toll roads remain unreliable, contributing to congestion in specific areas.

Gatchalian also said that motorists continue to complain about the poor services of NLEX.

“People usually complain about the faulty cashless reader and horrible traffic, especially during weekends or holiday breaks when there is a surge of motorists traversing the toll road,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

TOLL REGULATORY BOARD

WIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Medals overload? DepEd defends award system under K-12

Medals overload? DepEd defends award system under K-12

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The current awards and recognition system being implemented in elementary and high schools under the Kindergarten to Grade...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Guo dared: Take DNA test

Mayor Guo dared: Take DNA test

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has dared Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to take a DNA test amid allegations that she lied about having a...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;I don&rsquo;t work for US, China; I work for Philippines&rsquo;

‘I don’t work for US, China; I work for Philippines’

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Emphasizing his administration’s adherence to rules-based order, President Marcos told Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida...
Headlines
fbtw
Hospitals report hike in mild COVID-19 cases

Hospitals report hike in mild COVID-19 cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. has reported an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in their...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning issued vs deepfake campaigning in 2025 polls

Warning issued vs deepfake campaigning in 2025 polls

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Synthetic videos, popularly known as deepfakes, are expected to flood the social media accounts of Filipinos, as candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos back from &lsquo;productive, engaging&rsquo; trips

Marcos back from ‘productive, engaging’ trips

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Upon his arrival yesterday from his first state visit to Brunei and his historic participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker pushes passage of maritime zones law

Lawmaker pushes passage of maritime zones law

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Senate majority leader Francis Tolentino stressed yesterday the importance of having the maritime zones bill passed into law...
Headlines
fbtw
Another University of the Cordilleras grad tops CPA exams

Another University of the Cordilleras grad tops CPA exams

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
For the second year in a row, a University of the Cordilleras graduate has topped this year’s Certified Public Accountant...
Headlines
fbtw
Brawner sees more maritime drills with other countries

Brawner sees more maritime drills with other countries

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
More countries have expressed interest in conducting joint military drills with the Philippines in the South China Sea to...
Headlines
fbtw
US, China must handle rivalry responsibly, says Marcos

US, China must handle rivalry responsibly, says Marcos

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos addressed the rivalry between the United States and China, stressing the important roles of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with