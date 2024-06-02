Senator urges improved toll road services before approving rate hikes

Motorists queue at the southbound gates of the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Bocaue Toll Plaza in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Sunday called on the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to ensure that operators of the country’s major toll roads enhance their services before approving and implementing any further rate increases.

Last week, the TRB approved the collection of the second tranche of toll increase for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). The collection of the new toll rates will start on June 4.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian stressed that any rate adjustment should translate into “higher service standards and better experience for motorists.”

“Operators of these toll roads should first fix their defective cashless system and implement a program that would ease traffic congestion before any rate hike is adopted,” Gatchalian said.

The senator noted that motorists still face traffic bottlenecks in certain sections of toll roads, especially near toll booths.

He added the cashless payment systems of major toll roads remain unreliable, contributing to congestion in specific areas.

Gatchalian also said that motorists continue to complain about the poor services of NLEX.

“People usually complain about the faulty cashless reader and horrible traffic, especially during weekends or holiday breaks when there is a surge of motorists traversing the toll road,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico