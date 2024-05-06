^

Former PACC chief supports Cha-cha through convention

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) chair Greco Belgica supports the proposal of Sen. Robinhood Padilla to amend the 1987 Constitution through a constitutional convention (con-con).

Last April 29, Padilla filed a resolution that sought to revise the 1987 Constitution through a con-con.

In a statement, Belgica said, “I personally think (this) is a step in the right direction for the Philippines.”

He added that he was one of those who called on President Marcos to support con-con as the mode to amend the 1987 Constitution in order to address issues such as corruption, and to help the country’s capability in responding to regional security threats.

“I, along with other groups from various fields, have repeatedly called on and continue to call on President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to lead the call for the constitutional convention since he is in a position of power that could unite all warring factions,” Belgica said.

However, the President has yet to respond to their appeal, he added.

Belgica claimed that at present, the Philippines is reportedly at 115 out of 180 nations on the global index for corruption.

“Furthermore, regional security threats are intensifying, particularly the South China Sea conflict. Despite the valor and determination of our military personnel, the national government has yet to equip them adequately to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Belgica believes that the political landscape is dominated by personality politics, overshadowing critical national issues, such as security and national interest, and that the current Constitution has also reportedly given the national government overreaching powers that allowed it to control and intrude in all aspects of life, liberty and property that includes both local government rights and individual rights and liberties to trade, invest, possess, pass and control properties, money, lands and businesses.

