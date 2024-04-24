^

ILO: Billions of workers exposed to excessive heat

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
April 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Traffic and Parking Management Office (TPMO) carry bottled water while on duty in Alabang-Zapote Road on April 3, 2024
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines —  Over 2.4 billion workers in the Philippines and other countries are exposed to excessive heat that may lead to illnesses and injuries, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The ILO has released a report showing that out of the 3.4 billion workforce globally, 2.4 billion are likely to be exposed to excessive heat at some point during their work.

“The key findings (of the study) are very relevant to the Philippines, given its link to heat stress and climate change,” the ILO noted.

The report estimated that 18,970 lives and 2.09 million disability-adjusted life years are lost annually due to the 22.87 million occupational injuries, which are attributable to excessive heat.

The figure excludes the 26.2 million people worldwide living with chronic kidney disease linked to workplace heat stress as of 2020 data.

The ILO report noted that exposure to extreme weather events and climate-related disasters can cause or exacerbate mental health effects such as stress, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide.

Experiences from the Philippines and other countries, the ILO said, demonstrate how extreme climate events are linked with an increased burden of PTSD, depression, anxiety, stress and suicide in people of all ages.

To protect workers, the ILO called for strict implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Standards in the Philippines, which contain provisions to protect employees against radiation in general.

