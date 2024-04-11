DENR to probe vloggers' improper treatment of tarsiers

A small nocturnal primate with large eyes, tarsier is the most endangered primate in the world.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said that it will conduct an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of two tarsiers by vloggers.

“This is to inform the public that the DENR-12 monitoring and enforcement team received a report on Monday, April 8th, about a disturbing video of improper treatment of Philippine Tarsiers. The video was posted on social media by a vlogger known as 'Farm Boy' from Polomolok, South Cotabato,” DENR’s statement read.

“The Department has already conducted an investigation into the matter and discovered that the two tarsiers featured in the video were released into the wild by the vlogger. However, the agency is still looking for further actions to be taken on the wildlife incident,” it added.

The video of the vlogger showed that a man was holding the creature tightly while laughing and playing with it.

The footage also showed his companion plucking another tarsier from a tree and asking it to smile.

In a statement, the Philippine Tarsier Foundation condemned the act and asked the public not to patronize the accounts that reposted the video. It also urged the public to report the incident.

“Showcasing ‘animal harassment’ must not get incentivized and accounts who leverage on it for clout must be taught a lesson,” the foundation said in a Facebook post.

The Philippine Tarsier is one of the endemic and endangered species in the country, according to the DENR.

According to several studies, Tarsiers have been documented inflicting self-harm when exposed to a stressful environment or in captivity.