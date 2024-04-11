^

Headlines

DENR to probe vloggers' improper treatment of tarsiers

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 8:46am
DENR to probe vloggers' improper treatment of tarsiers
A small nocturnal primate with large eyes, tarsier is the most endangered primate in the world.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said that it will conduct an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of two tarsiers by vloggers.

“This is to inform the public that the DENR-12 monitoring and enforcement team received a report on Monday, April 8th, about a disturbing video of improper treatment of Philippine Tarsiers. The video was posted on social media by a vlogger known as 'Farm Boy' from Polomolok, South Cotabato,” DENR’s statement read.

“The Department has already conducted an investigation into the matter and discovered that the two tarsiers featured in the video were released into the wild by the vlogger. However, the agency is still looking for further actions to be taken on the wildlife incident,” it added.

The video of the vlogger showed that a man was holding the creature tightly while laughing and playing with it.

The footage also showed his companion plucking another tarsier from a tree and asking it to smile.

In a statement, the Philippine Tarsier Foundation condemned the act and asked the public not to patronize the accounts that reposted the video. It also urged the public to report the incident. 

“Showcasing ‘animal harassment’ must not get incentivized and accounts who leverage on it for clout must be taught a lesson,” the foundation said in a Facebook post.

The Philippine Tarsier is one of the endemic and endangered species in the country, according to the DENR.

According to several studies, Tarsiers have been documented inflicting self-harm when exposed to a stressful environment or in captivity. 

vuukle comment

ENDANGERED

ENDEMIC

TARSIER

VLOGGER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos leaves for US; Sara, Bersamin, Estrella designated caretakers

Marcos leaves for US; Sara, Bersamin, Estrella designated caretakers

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III have been...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA identifies 8 areas with 'dangerous' heat index on Eid'l Fitr

PAGASA identifies 8 areas with 'dangerous' heat index on Eid'l Fitr

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
The agency’s latest heat index bulletin said the eight areas will be under the “danger” classification,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Secret agreement&rsquo; with China &lsquo;horrifies&rsquo; Marcos

‘Secret agreement’ with China ‘horrifies’ Marcos

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos is seeking clarification from the Chinese government on the supposed gentleman’s agreement on the West...
Headlines
fbtw

‘US, Japan, Philippines ties being taken to new heights’

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Trilateral relations among the Philippines, Japan and the United States are entering a “new era” with the three longtime allies working in earnest to ensure their “shared vision” of a peaceful...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate, NBI, CIDG serve arrest warrant vs Quiboloy

Senate, NBI, CIDG serve arrest warrant vs Quiboloy

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Fugitive Apollo Quiboloy has been served an arrest warrant by officers of the Senate’s sergeant-at-arms
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2025 automated polls hang as court may stop VCM use

2025 automated polls hang as court may stop VCM use

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections might not be able to hold automated elections in May 2025 if the court stops the use of vote counting...
Headlines
fbtw
No more extension for PUV consolidation deadline &mdash; Marcos

No more extension for PUV consolidation deadline — Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government will not grant another deadline extension for franchise consolidation...
Headlines
fbtw
Advocates slam arrest of alleged sexual abuse victim in Cavite

Advocates slam arrest of alleged sexual abuse victim in Cavite

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
A youth group is calling for a speedy resolution of charges against a student in Cavite who was allegedly sexually...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila LGUs to implement 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. working hours to ease traffic

Metro Manila LGUs to implement 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. working hours to ease traffic

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
The Metro Manila Council, through MMDA Resolution 24-08 Series of 2024, is now mandating all Metro Manila local government...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urges forming of &lsquo;harmonious society&rsquo; as Ramadan ends

Marcos urges forming of ‘harmonious society’ as Ramadan ends

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipino Muslims to forge a society full of “love, service and compassion"...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with