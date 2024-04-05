April 10 a holiday for Eid’l Fitr

The proclamation was in line with the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to declare April 10 a national holiday to observe Eid’l Fitr, also known as the Feast of Ramadan.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has declared April 10 a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of the Muslim religious event Eidul Fitr or Eid’l Fitr.

Proclamation 514 declaring the Eid holiday was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of Marcos yesterday.

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, it is necessary to declare Wednesday, 10 April 2024, a regular holiday throughout the country,” Marcos said.

Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, was declared a national holiday by Republic Act 9177.