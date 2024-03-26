^

Headlines

More jabs vs pertussis, measles arriving soon — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 3:37pm
More jabs vs pertussis, measles arriving soon â�� DOH
This February 7, 2019 photo shows a health office worker conducting a house-to-house visit to immunize children.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is receiving three million doses of a vaccine that protects people from pertussis soon as cases of whooping cough increase, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The health department said in a statement Monday that it is already distributing 64,400 pentavalent vaccines to curb the spread of pertussis, a highly contagious respiratory infection.

Aside from pertussis, the five-in-one combination jab also protects against diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae type b.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pertussis spreads easily through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. Pertussis is especially dangerous in infants, causing flu-like symptoms and a characteristic hacking cough.

Latest figures from the DOH showed that 453 cases of pertussis were reported in the first 10 weeks of 2024. The local governments of Quezon City and Iloilo City have declared an outbreak of pertussis.

“The public may carry on with daily activities. Face mask use continues to be voluntary but highly encouraged,” the DOH said. 

“Cover coughs (cough into your elbow), and choose well-ventilated areas. The best solution is vaccination,” it added. 

Measles jabs

The DOH also ordered at least five million additional measles-rubella vaccine doses to add to the 2.6 million doses distributed by the agency. 

Some 569 measles and rubella cases were recorded as of February 24. All regions, except Bicol and Central Visayas, reported an increase in cases in the past month. 

According to the DOH, “those under five years of age and who are unvaccinated are the most affected.”

Measles, locally known as “tigdas,” is a highly contagious disease that primarily affects children. Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny rose and a body rash.

Rubella, also known as German measles, is also a contagious disease caused by a different virus than measles. It typically causes a mild illness with symptoms like low fever, sore throat and a rash.

Both spread easily when an infected person coughs or sneezes. 

The DOH aims to vaccinate at least 90% of the high-risk population, particularly children aged six months to 10 years, to control measles transmissions. In 2022, immunization against measles stood at 69%.

Experts attribute the rise in vaccine-preventable diseases to gaps in vaccination coverage and disease surveillance, and increased mobility following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MEASLES

PERTUSSIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TRO lifted on LTO plastic cards

TRO lifted on LTO plastic cards

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has lifted the writ of preliminary injunction earlier issued by a Quezon City court for the delivery...
Headlines
fbtw
Lenten price hike: P1.40 for diesel, P2.20 for gas

Lenten price hike: P1.40 for diesel, P2.20 for gas

By Patrick Miguel | 17 hours ago
Amid the Holy Week travel period, hefty fuel price hikes have been implemented.
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy camp asks SC to stop Senate arrest

Quiboloy camp asks SC to stop Senate arrest

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader Apollo Quiboloy has asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA summons China diplomat

DFA summons China diplomat

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has summoned Beijing’s charge d’affaires in Manila to protest the Chinese coast guard’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No threats this Holy Week&rsquo;

‘No threats this Holy Week’

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
No threats have been detected amid the country’s observance of the Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG, India conduct maritime oil spill exercise

PCG, India conduct maritime oil spill exercise

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
A four-day maritime pollution exercise to enhance cooperation on future oil spill incidents began yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Reforms sought on anomalous SHS voucher program

Reforms sought on anomalous SHS voucher program

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Reforms in the subsidy program for senior high school students must be implemented to prevent wastage or leakage of public...
Headlines
fbtw
Billboards as lawful election propaganda eyed

Billboards as lawful election propaganda eyed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Static or LED billboards should be allowed as lawful election propaganda, according to Sen. Imee Marcos.
Headlines
fbtw
Lotto, digit games suspended over Holy Week &ndash; PCSO

Lotto, digit games suspended over Holy Week – PCSO

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
Lotto and other digit games will be suspended from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday, March 28 to 31, in observance of...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 3 million overseas voters eyed in 2025 polls

Comelec: 3 million overseas voters eyed in 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
With internet voting, the Commission on Elections is looking to have up to three million Filipinos abroad participate in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with