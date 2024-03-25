^

Headlines

PAWS files animal cruelty raps vs 'killer' of golden retriever Killua

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 3:40pm
PAWS files animal cruelty raps vs 'killer' of golden retriever Killua
This photo shows a picture of Killua, the golden retriever which was slain on March 17.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Non-government organization for animal rights Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Monday filed criminal complaint against the individual who struck the golden retriever Killua which resulted to its demise.

PAWS filed charges of animal cruelty, under the Animal Welfare Act of 1998 and the Anti-Rabies Act, before the Camarines Sur Office of the Provincial Prosecutor. 

Killua was killed in Camarines Sur on March 17, after resident Anthony Solares hit it, claiming that the dog was being "aggressive."

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television and shared on social media by Killua's owner, Vina Rachelle Arazas. In the footage, Solares can be seen striking the dog as it attempts to flee. 

PAWS said that charges for Anti-Rabies Act was filed against Solares after the non-profit org found that the latter brought the slain dog to a known slaughterhouse and dog meat cooking area after it was killed.

This law also prohibits the trading of dog meat. If found guilty, Solares may face imprisonment of one to four years and will be fined with no less than P5,000.

If found guilty of animal cruelty, on the other hand, Solares may face six months to two years imprisonment or a fine of not less than P1,000 nor more than P5,000.

Positive for rabies

PAWS also reported that the slain golden retriever has tested positive for rabies, according to a lab report the organization released on Monday. 

The organization then urged the individuals who were scratched or bitten by Killua to “immediately get post-exposure shots.”

According to the Bureau of Animal Industry’s Manual of Procedure for Rabies, the standard procedure for an animal suspected of having rabies is to either "be monitored for 14 days" or, in cases where rabies is highly suspected, "be humanely euthanized without damaging the head."

However, PAWS said that the result of the testing of the slain dog “may not be accurate” as its body might have been contaminated as it was buried in an area where stray dogs have been slaughtered. 

“PAWS is making this announcement to ensure that any bites or scratches will be reported promptly in the interest of public health and safety,” the organization’s statement read.

