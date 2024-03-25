^

Headlines

Just seven of 116 SUCs offer medicine programs — lawmaker

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 12:43pm
Just seven of 116 SUCs offer medicine programs â�� lawmaker
This file photo shows a doctor holding a stethoscope.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Just seven of the country's 116 state universities and colleges offer a doctor of medicine program — a figure that one minority lawmaker said explains the shortage of doctors in the country.

House Minority Leader Rep. Marcelino Libanan (4PS Partylist) said that Congress should allot more funding to support "highly advanced" SUCs in establishing their own medical schools to subsidize the schooling of aspiring doctors.

“Very few Filipino families can afford to send their children to private medical schools that are very expensive. This is one of the reasons why we are not producing enough doctors,” Libanan said.

“We must improve access to state-subsidized medical schooling if we want to produce a greater number of Doctor of Medicine graduates in the years ahead,” he added.

The seven SUCs currently offering a doctor of medicine program are the University of the Philippines, Mariano Marcos State University, University of Northern Philippines, Cagayan State University, Bicol University, West Visayas State University and the Mindanao State University, according to the lawmaker.

Libanan recently filed House Bill 9872, which seeks to add one more SUC to the list of those with medical schools by allowing the Eastern Samar State University to have its own college of medicine. The lawmaker previously served as representative of Eastern Samar’s lone congressional district for nine years.

“There are many SUCs that are highly capable of creating and running their own medical schools, but would they need the support of Congress by way of amendments to their charters and new appropriations,” the solon said.

A 2019 study by the University of the Philippines Center for Integrative Studies on the shortage of doctors in the Philippines found that in a span of five years, medical schools across the country only graduated an average of 3,000 students annually. 

There also appears to be a "heavy reliance" on Metro Manila-based medical schools, with nearly half or 44% of all graduates coming from the National Capital Region, the study noted.

The study said that one factor behind the inadequate number of doctors in the country is the expensive cost of medical education, which range from a low P44,000 per year in the most around P300,000 in a private one. 

vuukle comment

CHED

MEDICINE

SUC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
The legal team of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is looking to exhaust all legal remedies possible, including political...
Headlines
fbtw
Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs should consider alliances with non-defense allies like Norway, the Netherlands and other...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos signs laws renaming roads, bridge

President Marcos signs laws renaming roads, bridge

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has signed several laws, including those renaming circumferential and bypass roads, a bridge and a national...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE monitoring power situation amid El Ni&ntilde;o

DOE monitoring power situation amid El Niño

By Patrick Miguel | 13 hours ago
Following the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s recent declaration that...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor&rsquo;

‘P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Aside from around 19,000 “ghosts” or undocumented students receiving government assistance, more than P7 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos: Spread kindness, selflessness this Holy Week

President Marcos: Spread kindness, selflessness this Holy Week

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos joined Filipino Catholics in marking the beginning of the Holy Week on Palm Sunday, reminding the faithful...
Headlines
fbtw
United Kingdom government recognizes University of the Philippines scientists&rsquo; achievements

United Kingdom government recognizes University of the Philippines scientists’ achievements

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Two scientists at the University of the Philippines-Diliman were recognized by the British government for their contributions...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers seek Church help on wage hike

Workers seek Church help on wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) is seeking the intervention of the Catholic Church for immediate passage of the pending...
Headlines
fbtw
India&rsquo;s external affairs minister to visit Philippines

India’s external affairs minister to visit Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will undertake his second visit to the Philippines from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with