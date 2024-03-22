^

Headlines

Order expanding senior discounts on groceries signed

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Order expanding senior discounts on groceries signed
Composite photo of Senior Citizen and PWD.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC) each week.

The Departments of Trade and Industry, of Agriculture and of Energy signed yesterday a joint administrative order that increases the weekly cap on discounts.

Under the order, the special discount on BNPC purchases is raised to P125 per week from P65 per week, previously. BNPCs are those considered essential for consumers’ sustenance, particularly during calamities or emergencies.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the special discount is for their exclusive use of senior citizens and PWDs and without carryover of the unused amount.

“We recognize the valuable contributions of our senior citizens and persons with disabilities to our society, and this initiative reiterates our unwavering commitment to ensure their access to essential goods,” Pascual said.

Earlier, lawmakers directed the agencies to increase the discount cap to take into account present economic conditions and cost of living.

The special discount is separate from the 20 percent statutory discount granted under Republic Act 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, and Republic Act 10754 (Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWDs).

The latest order, which is expected to take effect on March 25 and reviewed every five years, also reiterates the right of senior citizens and PWDs to purchase their basic goods through a representative.

Special discounts also extend to online purchases but do not apply to registered barangay micro business establishments and cooperatives.

Meanwhile, the allies of President Marcos in the House of Representatives have expressed support for the measure that will provide employment opportunities for senior citizens who may have availed themselves of retirement, but are still physically strong to work.

Reps. Fidel Nograles of Rizal province’s fourth district and Jude Acidre of party-list Tingog lauded the move of the House ways and means committee to approve a still unnumbered bill ensuring employment for the elderly.

The panel, headed by Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, is in the process of consolidating all related pieces of legislation related to bills expanding employment opportunities for seniors, which mandates the state to employ them, particularly those who have the capacity and desire to work, or be re-hired.

“The Employment Opportunities for Senior Citizens and Private Entities Incentives Act is a noble proposal that would help ensure the inclusion of the elderly,” said Nograles, chairman of the House committee on labor and employment. . – Delon Porcalla

vuukle comment

PWD

SENIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

8 hours ago
Duterte simply advised the teacher to take a moment to calm down when feeling frustrated. 
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Several malls and shopping establishments will have adjusted operating hours during certain days in the Holy Week but will...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
As scheduled, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last night Resolution of Both Houses No. 7...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. still sick, to miss Army rites

Marcos Jr. still sick, to miss Army rites

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
While still exhibiting flu-like symptoms, President Marcos continued to work from home yesterday and was expecting to resume...
Headlines
fbtw
Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
No penalty will be meted on the teacher who went viral on social media for scolding her students while she was live on short...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Air Force and the US Pacific Air Force are set to embark on joint exercises – involving their advanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise&rsquo;

Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The revocation of the legislative franchise of Sonshine Media Network Inc. by the House of Representatives would have to be...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with