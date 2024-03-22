Zubiri to lead Senate delegation in Geneva IPU assembly

MANILA, Philippines — Five senators will go to the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly next week in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to sources, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid and Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III will comprise the Philippine Senate delegation.

The assembly will be held from March 23 to 27.

The IPU “facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world,” its website reads.

It serves as a venue for world parliamentarians to talk about climate change, democracy, human rights, gender equality, youth participation, peace and security and sustainable development.

The Philippines is among over 180 national parliaments that are members of the IPU, described as a “global organization of national parliaments.”