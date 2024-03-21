36 Chinese served in PCG auxiliary, House told

Upon questioning by Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, Gavan revealed that 36 Chinese “aliens” – not Filipino-Chinese – had volunteered and were accepted as part of the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA), raising concerns from the lawmakers about their intentions in doing so.

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-six Chinese nationals were recruited to become auxiliary members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), but they have since been removed from the roster.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan told a hearing yesterday of the House committee on transportation on pending bills seeking the reorganization and modernization of the agency.

Upon questioning by Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, Gavan revealed that 36 Chinese “aliens” – not Filipino-Chinese – had volunteered and were accepted as part of the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA), raising concerns from the lawmakers about their intentions in doing so.

“I understand most of those recruits, who were Chinese, had the ranks of brigadier general, commandant, and they have overtaken the Coast Guard,” Barbers said.

PCGA is a voluntary uniformed organization with military structure that is attached to the PCG.

It is tasked to help the agency promote safety at sea.

Gavan underscored that he found out about the Chinese nationals when he assumed office in October 2023, so they “went through the process in coordination with relevant intelligence and national security agencies of the government.”

Gavan noted he required the Chinese nationals to get “national security clearance,” but they failed to do so, prompting the PCG to initiate delisting procedures, and “they are now delisted.”

He, however, admitted that the Chinese nationals have been with the PCGA for around two to three years, some even longer. Barbers, in response to this, commented that the foreigners could “perhaps (be doing) spying duties in the guise of being members of the auxiliary.”

“I am glad that you have already taken action by delisting them. I think we should also look at some Coast Guard personnel who are involved in recruiting these Chinese members. Who are they?” he asked.

Gavan assured the panel that the PCG is investigating, but one of those who recruited the Chinese nationals already died of natural cause.

“We are proceeding with this very carefully,” he said. “Rest assured that I will do my part as commandant of the Coast Guard to make sure that the Coast Guard is a national security relevant agency.”

Pressed by Sta. Rosa, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez for more details about the status of the Chinese nationals, Gavan said: “Due to the sensitivity of this matter, may we request for executive session so we can discuss this more thoroughly.”