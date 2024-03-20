^

Headlines

BuCor chief vehicle shot by unknown gunmen

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 20, 2024 | 8:30am
BuCor chief vehicle shot by unknown gunmen
This photo shows a picture of the Toyota Hilux owned by Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. which was shot in Skyway on March 19, 2024.
Bureau of Corrections Public Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — Unknown assailants shot the stern of the vehicle of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. on Tuesday.

No one was hurt during the shooting incident. 

The bullet-proof Toyota Hilux, which was lent by Catapang to Deputy Director General for Administration Al Perreras, was attacked by unknown gunmen at 6:30 a.m. along the Skyway.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a gray Toyota Vios overtook the backup car driven by two BuCor officers and proceeded to open fire. 

The DOJ said BuCor officers are supposed to pick up Perreras.

Meanwhile, the assailants fled through the Nagtahan exit of the Skyway following the attack. 

The rear windshield was damaged but the bullet did not penetrate the vehicle, according to reports. 

“Notably, the bullet’s trajectory aimed toward the front passenger side, which is typically occupied by Perreras. Miraculously, Cabaniero, positioned in the rear seat, escaped unharmed,” the DOJ said in a press release.

The DOJ said Catapang and Perreras have been the subjects of death threats following the initiation of several reforms within the BuCor. 

“Despite this brazen act of violence, Catapang affirmed their unwavering commitment to persevere with the transformative agenda they have set forth,” the press release read.

vuukle comment

ASSAILANTS

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

GREGORIO CATAPANG JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Resorts also found in protected areas of Apo &ndash; Tulfo

Resorts also found in protected areas of Apo – Tulfo

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Aside from the controversies surrounding the construction of a resort at the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, several business establishments...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP exec&rsquo;s promotion bypassed after wife&rsquo;s physical abuse accusation

AFP exec’s promotion bypassed after wife’s physical abuse accusation

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
An aspiring Armed Forces of the Philippines brigadier general accused of domestic abuse by his wife was bypassed...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken says Philippines-US alliance in &lsquo;hyperdrive&rsquo;

Blinken says Philippines-US alliance in ‘hyperdrive’

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The alliance between the Philippines and the United States is in “hyperdrive” as the two allies deal with “shared...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate orders Quiboloy&rsquo;s arrest; DOJ files sex raps

Senate orders Quiboloy’s arrest; DOJ files sex raps

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
After snubbing the Senate investigation into alleged sexual abuses of Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed son of God, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy charged with criminal raps in Pasig, Davao courts

Quiboloy charged with criminal raps in Pasig, Davao courts

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
The Department of Justice said that prosecutors from the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office have recommended the filing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House, Senate to pass admin priority bills by June

House, Senate to pass admin priority bills by June

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Lawmakers yesterday vowed to pass all priority bills of the Marcos administration by June, including measures that seek to...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill ensuring employability of seniors gets House nod

Bill ensuring employability of seniors gets House nod

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Efforts to ensure employment for senior citizens gained a boost after the House committee on ways and means yesterday approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec cannot conduct Cha-cha plebiscite this year &ndash; poll chief

Comelec cannot conduct Cha-cha plebiscite this year – poll chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections cannot conduct a plebiscite for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution this year, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Creation of EDCA site at Philippine Rise proposed

Creation of EDCA site at Philippine Rise proposed

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The country’s eastern seaboard where the mineral-rich Philippine Rise is located should also be protected from potential...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with