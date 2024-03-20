BuCor chief vehicle shot by unknown gunmen

This photo shows a picture of the Toyota Hilux owned by Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. which was shot in Skyway on March 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Unknown assailants shot the stern of the vehicle of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. on Tuesday.

No one was hurt during the shooting incident.

The bullet-proof Toyota Hilux, which was lent by Catapang to Deputy Director General for Administration Al Perreras, was attacked by unknown gunmen at 6:30 a.m. along the Skyway.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a gray Toyota Vios overtook the backup car driven by two BuCor officers and proceeded to open fire.

The DOJ said BuCor officers are supposed to pick up Perreras.

Meanwhile, the assailants fled through the Nagtahan exit of the Skyway following the attack.

The rear windshield was damaged but the bullet did not penetrate the vehicle, according to reports.

“Notably, the bullet’s trajectory aimed toward the front passenger side, which is typically occupied by Perreras. Miraculously, Cabaniero, positioned in the rear seat, escaped unharmed,” the DOJ said in a press release.

The DOJ said Catapang and Perreras have been the subjects of death threats following the initiation of several reforms within the BuCor.

“Despite this brazen act of violence, Catapang affirmed their unwavering commitment to persevere with the transformative agenda they have set forth,” the press release read.