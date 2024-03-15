^

PSA reports 60% of national IDs printed

March 15, 2024 | 6:19pm
A sample of the Philippine National ID, now a valid proof of identity.
MANILA, Philippines — Still don't have the printed version of your national ID? The Philippine Statistics Authority said on Friday that it has already completed printing over 60% of the "physical cards" of national identification cards (IDs).

PSA Deputy National Statistician Fred Sollesta said that as of March 15, about 54 million physical copies of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) IDs have been printed. Of this number, 50 million have been delivered nationwide.

Sollesta said that the number of Filipinos who have not yet received their physical cards but have already been issued the electronic version of the ID are already "substantial."

"If you look at the numbers, it's already overlapping and they are already using it in transactions," Sollesta said in Filipino.

The PSA official added that the electronic and physical versions of the national ID have the same functions. "It's just the format that's different," he added.

Earlier this week, the PSA cautioned the public about spurious posts circulating on social media claiming that P5,000 in cash assistance will be given to those who have registered for their national ID. 

“While the PhilID or ePhilID is presented as valid proof of identity in various transactions, including applying for benefits from the government, such benefits are granted based on the rules and regulations of the concerned agency,” the PSA said.

