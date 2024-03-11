^

Headlines

CHED approves 20th public medical school

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 1:18pm
CHED approves 20th public medical school
This file photo shows the building of the Commission on Higher Education.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education has approved the establishment of the first state medical school open to all kinds of enrollees in the Eastern Visayas region. 

In a news release on Sunday, CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera said that the commission has greenlighted the application of the Samar State University (SSU) to operate a Doctor of Medicine program.

This also represents the 20th medical program targeted at underprivileged students to be approved by CHED.

“The expansion of medical education in Samar will facilitate the implementation of Republic Act No. 11509 or the Doktor Para sa Bayan law as there is no state college or university in Eastern Visayas where poor but deserving students can become doctors,” De Vera said.

The University of the Philippines School of Health Sciences in Palo, Leyte offers a medical program that follows a ladderized system, and it does not allow direct enrollment of students as it only accepts students who are scholars of local governments.

Marilyn Cardoso, SSU president, said that the Doctor of Medicine program is the "first of its kind" in Samar and a "significant milestone" in the history of the university.

RA 11509, signed in 2021, lays down the guidelines for the establishment of a Medical Scholarship and Return Service (MSRS) program for deserving students in state universities and colleges (SUCs) or in partner private higher education institutions (PHEIs) in regions where no state university offers a medical course.

Currently, about 2,600 scholars are enrolled in private and public medical schools under the Doktor Para sa Bayan law. They will practice in underserved areas upon graduation through a return service agreement as part of their scholarship grant.

A 2019 study by the University of the Philippines Center for Integrative Studies on the shortage of doctors in the Philippines found that medical schools across the country only graduated an average of 3,000 students annually. 

There also appears to be a "heavy reliance" on Metro Manila-based medical schools, with nearly half or 44% of all graduates coming from the National Capital Region, the study noted.

The study said that the expensive cost of medical education, which range from a low P44,000 per year in the most around P300,000 in a private one, has conrtibuted to the low number of doctors in the country.

vuukle comment

CHED

HEALTH

MEDICINE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: No holiday declaration on March 11

Palace: No holiday declaration on March 11

3 days ago
The Official Gazette clarified that a document labeled "Proclamation No. 729" circulating online is fake. This document supposedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Adoption of Gibo&rsquo;s defense concept backed by expert

Adoption of Gibo’s defense concept backed by expert

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Marcos administration’s adoption of a Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept is a move in the right direction...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos gives Sandro &lsquo;Sex for Lazy People&rsquo;

President Marcos gives Sandro ‘Sex for Lazy People’

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
For his eldest son’s 30th birthday, President Marcos gifted a book titled “Sex for Lazy People: 50 Effortless...
Headlines
fbtw
Vatican approves inquiry for Pinay teen&rsquo;s sainthood

Vatican approves inquiry for Pinay teen’s sainthood

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
A diocesan inquiry into the sainthood cause of Filipino teenager Nina Ruiz-Abad, who died at the age of 13 in 1993, has been...
Headlines
fbtw
77 percent of Pinoys willing to fight for Philippines &ndash; poll

77 percent of Pinoys willing to fight for Philippines – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
About three in every four Filipinos are willing to fight for the Philippines in case of conflict with a foreign enemy, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Supreme Court junks NOW&rsquo;s bid as new telco player

Supreme Court junks NOW’s bid as new telco player

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The Supreme Court has shut down the bid of NOW Telecom Co. Inc. to become the third major player in the country’s telecommunications...
Headlines
fbtw
Go Negosyo celebrates Filipina entrepreneurs

Go Negosyo celebrates Filipina entrepreneurs

14 hours ago
Filipina entrepreneurs garnered recognition during the annual Women Summit on Saturday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos leaves for Germany, Czech Republic

President Marcos leaves for Germany, Czech Republic

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos leaves today for a working visit to Germany and a state visit to the Czech Republic, where he is expected...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Palay, rice prices to decline as harvest season peaks&rsquo;

‘Palay, rice prices to decline as harvest season peaks’

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Palay and rice prices are expected to continue going down with the peak harvest season, according to farmers’ group...
Headlines
fbtw
Gap between Philippines women, men has improved &ndash; expert

Gap between Philippines women, men has improved – expert

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The gap between women and men has improved as the Philippines ranked 16th in the Global Gender Gap Index, according to one...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with